Louis Vuitton: Fall Men's Capsule Collection Spring-Summer 2026 by Pharrell Williams

The Louis Vuitton Fall 2026 Men's Capsule Collection portrays Ivy League style in the context of the global contemporary dandy. Released in September 2025 as a precursor to Spring-Summer 2026, the trans-seasonal proposal draws on the cross-Atlantic exchange central to classic collegiate dressing and reflects it in the intercultural philosophies of Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams. Derived from the British heritage wardrobe in the early twentieth century, the codes of American university style illustrate the evolution that takes place when clothes travel from one domain to another. The premise shapes a dandy expression infused with the aesthetics of rowing. The visual vocabulary of the traditional college sport serves as symbols of the human collaboration, discipline and discernment at the heart of the Louis Vuitton Studio Homme.

A palette rooted in the muted tones of the traditional gentleman's wardrobe is brightened by pop colours informed by classic university pennants. Capturing the lifestyle of the Ivy League dandy – from rowing sessions to studies and campus functions – the nuances render a transversal silhouette suspended between casual sportiness and preppy elegance. Crafted in materials suited to the changeable autumnal climate, the wardrobe invites versatile ways of layering while the meeting between casual and sartorial codes welcomes different levels of dressing up and down. The symbiosis is expressed in sophisticated preppy tailoring and refined collegiate leather and knitwear staples adorned with university insignia, versus garments from the sporty college wardrobe including mixed-material and tech pieces with varsity letters conceived through the House's exquisite savoir-faire.

The collection is animated in a wealth of patterns and graphics splicing the emblems of the Ivy League with the iconography of Louis Vuitton. A heritage-meets-college Monogram Tartan is interpreted in a tone-on-tone jacquard employed in beige and blue tones in flannel shirts, hooded blousons and denim sets. An athletic-inspired Monogram Heritage stripe emblazons a windbreaker, a workwear blouson and a reversible knitted travel set. A macro Monogram Seeds motif morphs the House's flower logo with the grain de riz texture native to its Damier chequers, and executes it through pigment print, laser or chainstitch embroidery across shirts, leather overshirt and denim sets. A charming LV Club Flags embroidery and print made up of university pennants adorn a denim jacket and casual outerwear. Finally, preppy LV Crests college insignia graces outerwear and tailoring, expressed in laurel, letter and emblem patches.

The trans-seasonal nature of the collection creates the premise for versatile outerwear: a navy workwear blouson in double-face wool, cashmere and silk reverses into the Monogram Heritage stripe; a padded Monogram blouson can be layered under coats or worn on its own; a navy single-breasted bouclette coat sets a formal tone while a camel coat in double-face jacquard with a detachable Monogram scarf cuts a more relaxed silhouette. A navy varsity blouson is crafted in midweight leather for a transitional feel. Seven-gauge knitwear is made for transitional city temperatures alongside jersey tops with Marque Louis Vuitton Déposée knit-effect embroideries. Cargo trousers and shorts add a workwear sensibility to preppy elegance alongside mixed-material track tops and refined trucker jackets.

The Ivy League mood is cemented in neckties adorned with LV Club motifs echoed in tennis socks and a cap, while Only LV Mini cable-knit scarves and beanies play to the seasonal shift in weather. Woven jacquard Monogram Heritage scarves reverse into solid colours, an effect echoed in canvas belts with heritage logo motifs on one side and tonal colour on the other. The collection expands the LV Slide sunglasses with new shapes expressed in speed-driven transitional designs created in round or round square lenses with four gold metal stripes on the temples. Jewellery draws on collegiate genetics in a versatile LV Club silver sterling necklace, bracelet, ring and single hoop earring with black patina finish and logo-engraved links. Charms include canvas card holders festooned to tiny preppy shirts with neckties.

Embodied by casual elegance, shoes traverse the codes of prep, workwear and sports in lightweight expressions. The LV Oxford loafer emerges in calf leather with metal flower details. The shoe is crafted with Blake construction wherein the sole is stitched directly to the upper and insole from the inside for a light, flexible and sleek form. The LV Remix takes shape in an ankle boot and boat shoe in mixed Monogram jacquard and plain calf leather, and as a Mary-Jane in plain calf leather; all set on ultra-light rubber soles. In a meeting between sports and sophistication, the timeless LV Classic sneaker is reanimated in nubuck, while the LV Trainer appears in perforated leather in sporty collegiate colourways, and in two-tone grained calf leather.

A new take on the Monogram Héritage established by Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton sees the green canvas bags adorned with preppy blue or red stripes. The line features saffron-coloured lining, gold-metal hardware, navy trimmings, striped straps and name tags, which can be hot-stamped with the client's initials in-store. The pattern appears across a Satchel Messenger, a Trio Messenger, a Keepall 25, a Keepall 55, a Rush Bumbag and a Horizon 55 trolley as well as small leather goods. An exceptional suede Speedy P9 is debossed with Monogram flowers and offered with two silk scarves designed to wrap around its handles. Created in the image of the collection mascot, turtle-shaped canvas and leather wearable wallets and charms animate the collection alongside a calf leather Monogram clutch and a Monogram pochette shaped like rugby balls, saluting an Ivy League sports institution.