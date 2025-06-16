Louis Vuitton introduces LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker created by Pharrell Williams

Louis Vuitton introduces the LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker created by Pharrell Williams. Unveiled as part of the Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s Collection, the emblematic runner fuses the studies of streetwear and dandyism central to the practice of the Men’s Creative Director. Proposed in twenty-four variations, the LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker will be available for pre-order on the website and the LV App from 16 June 2025 before its official in-store launch on 10 July 2025. House Ambassador Callum Turner fronts the campaign in a series of portraits, which seamlessly blend the British actor’s charismatic artistic flair with the LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker’s characteristic expression.

The LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker takes its name from the buttery leather in which it is crafted – a material that embodies the House’s exceptional savoir-faire and amplified attention to detail at the core of its construction. A reflection of its emblematic qualities and versatile form, the twenty-four runners are presented in a wealth of colourways and compositions – from deep nuances to light pastels – including versions adorned with the Louis Vuitton Monogram. The sneaker carries an LV logo on the side of the upper and a Phriendship silhouette of Pharrell Williams’ face on the tongue.

LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker Credits: Louis Vuitton

An expression of the dandyism that inspires the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme, the LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker is imbued with heightened craftsmanship and confection. Uniting the comfort of a runner with the quality of a formal shoe in a new versatile form, it splices traditional dress codes in a casual expression charged with the discernment that defines the dandy. Crafted by the Italian artisans of Louis Vuitton, the sneaker is structured in super soft, buttery leather for a pillow-y effect and set on a rubber sole carved in the grain de riz of the Damier pattern. The LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker is enriched with details informed by the House’s leather goods including enchape patches. Some variations are embellished with hand-painted new bruni edges.

With its tongue adorned with the Phriendship silhouette of Pharrell Williams’ face that emblemised the Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s Collection, the sneaker reflects the streetwear dialogue central to the season study. Illustrating the history of streetwear and its impact on contemporary dress codes, the design is rooted in the leather sneakers first adapted from sportswear into the everyday wardrobe in the 1960s. Mirrored in the spirit of the styles popularised by the hip-hop community in the 2000s, the LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker pays homage to the streetwear culture that nurtured Pharrell Williams.

As an Easter egg, the enchape detail on the back of the shoe features a hidden, embossed lobster. This motif is rooted in the shared memories of the Men’s Creative Director and the designer Nigo, with whom he co-created the Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s Collection which saw the debut of the LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker.