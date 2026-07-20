Louis Vuitton launches fall men's capsule as a first taste of SS27

French luxury house Louis Vuitton will launch a new men's capsule collection in late September 2026, built around the image of an open air picnic in the English countryside. Designed by men's creative director Pharrell Williams, the collection serves as an early preview of the house's forthcoming spring/summer 2027 collection, playing on the overlap between decorum and utility at the heart of Williams' take on modern dandy style.

The collection channels Louis Vuitton's heritage of refined travel through patterns, palettes and prints depicting the great outdoors, combined with mid season warmth and weatherproofing. Natural hues and clean lines suggest an elegant outdoor tablescape, with graphic details including wildflower bouquets and champagne on ice rendered across garments and accessories.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Key fabrics include a double face wool and a quilted cotton Damier check, alongside an oil pastel style Highland landscape print that integrates the Monogram on mohair and leather. The palette runs from misty, cloud softened tones to dewy foliage, stately forest greens and the fatigue shades of camping gear, finishing on a Monogram picnic trunk motif that ties the collection's storytelling together.

Practical yet elevated pieces define the ready-to-wear: sharp edged flannels, padded nylon liners, structured knits and furs, and wool overcoats designed to sit alongside the adjacent formal collection, so the wardrobe moves easily from business to outdoor adventure. A reversible double face wool, cashmere and silk jacquard workwear jacket displays an all over Monogram Heritage print on one side and a single insignia on the other, while bombers appear in cotton wool knit and printed fleece. A mink fur gilet features a gradient intarsia design based on the Damier check, and tailored chinos come with buttoned turn up cuffs or cargo pockets.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The Monogram itself is treated in several ways across the capsule: aged for a worn in effect, minimized as the Nanogram on silk linings, woven into a tablecloth reference, embossed, or rendered as a tone on tone jacquard or gradient flock. The Monogram Highlands accessory line carries pastel crayon style artworks of valleys, shores and mountain ranges across small leather goods, including a hand drawn picnic basket motif.

Bag highlights include a basket weave trompe l'oeil Picnic Keepall 45 with an apple shaped leather luggage tag, and a new LV Louis Bear charm carrying its own miniature Monogram canvas lined picnic basket. A Transversal Monogram Surplus bag extension reworks Louis Vuitton travel staples, among them the Speedy 30, Jet Lag Bag, Steamer, Keepall 50, Locker Dopp Kit, Horizon 55 and Christopher East West, in cotton jacquard with leather patches and straps in an olive and brown colorway.

Footwear includes the LV City Ranger, in combat boot and derby styles in calf or suede, detailed with a Monogram embossed padded leather ankle collar and Monogram Flower lacing hooks, alongside the LV Remix Ranger Boot with a heavy duty rubber lug outsole and Transversal Monogram Surplus panels. The skate inspired LV Tilted returns with a Monogram Flower gingham upper, and the vintage basketball inspired LV Trainer appears in Bordeaux suede and leather or in olive green Transversal Monogram Surplus canvas with chocolate brown calf leather details.