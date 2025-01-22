Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2025 Show

REMEMBER THE FUTURE / The Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s Collection

The Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s Collection gazes into the future through the telescope of history. A collaboration between Men’s Creative Directors Pharrell Williams and Nigo, it is an artistic manifestation of a friendship for life. The proposal stages a symbiosis between an archivist and a point of reference: Nigo, whose vast archives of twentieth-century workwear inform the collection, and the stylistic expression of Pharrell Williams as a representation of the duo’s shared history in streetwear. Reflecting on Nigo’s native Japan vital to the heart of Pharrell Williams through the prism of their mutual subcultural roots, the collection salutes the place in which the fabric of their creative synergy was spun. Demonstrating a cross-pollination between the House and the two collaborators, the collection is an expression of the LVERS philosophy that defines the creative ecosystem of the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme: a community of likeminded humans connected by an appreciation for the discernment, savoir-faire and travel that continues to fuel future creativity. Representing the LVERS ideology, the cast features a diverse group of humans embodying the generations of tomorrow.

MAKING MEMORIES / An archive of LVERS

A set by Wonderwall – a design company founded by Masamichi Katayama – features a sphere of archival vitrines created from repurposed wood, which orbit the circular stage at the Cour Carrée du Louvre. Evoking the environment of the Louis Vuitton archives, the twenty-four display cases are curated from loans belonging to the collections of the House, Pharrell Williams and Nigo, respectively, as well as those of private collectors. Each archive unit illustrates a cultural moment in time: a concept, phenomenon or experience that impacted – or was impacted by – Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams and Nigo. Conversations between the past and the future, the vitrines reflect the intersections between the House and the two collaborators, as well as the creative convergences that accelerate future ideation.

FW25. Credits: Louis Vuitton

FUTURE ARCHIVES / Collaboration

Embodied in the collection’s Phriendship graphics of Pharrell Williams and Nigo’s faces, it is a celebration of a creative friendship interwoven with the history of Louis Vuitton. With mutual roots in the streetwear community, the duo were introduced in 2003 and co-launched the streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM the same year. In 2004, Pharrell Williams and Nigo first collaborated for Louis Vuitton on what became the LV Millionaires 1.0 sunglasses. Nigo established the streetwear brand Human Made in 2010, supported by Pharrell Williams, and in 2020, former Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh invited him to collaborate on the Louis Vuitton capsule collection LV². A collector of historical clothing including workwear, streetwear and Japanese textiles, Nigo’s Tokyo-based archives count over 10,000 rare pieces. The founder of the streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, he has served as Artistic Director of Kenzo since 2021. Pharrell Williams was appointed Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton in 2023.

DANDY STREETWEAR / Silhouettes

Echoing the shared streetwear roots of Pharrell Williams and Nigo, silhouettes imbued with memories of the early 2000s are cut in the spirit of the future. Framed by the dandy elegance that embodies every Louis Vuitton men’s proposal, the collection stages an exchange of codes between the ideas of streetwear and dandyism. The metamorphosis creates expressions composed from suiting, workwear and sportswear cross-pollinated in form and fabrication. Workwear silhouettes – engineers, chefs, gardeners, et.al. – are formalised or amplified in material value. The illustrious jackets of the wardrobe of the streetwear community are lionised: a sculpted bomber jacket is ornamented with a heroic yellow flower; a parka hybridises with a parka; and varsity jackets constructed in the House’s leathers are adorned in insignia. Streetwear-adapted staples from the sports and performance wardrobes are heightened with technical or artisanal finesse. The traditional lines of tailoring are casualised in cut or volume; some cropped and re-imagined in leather; some infused with Japanese construction. An air of rockabilly and mod pays tribute to subcultures key to the archives and artistic expressions of Pharrell Williams and Nigo.

FW25. Credits: Louis Vuitton

WHERE THE SUN RISES / Japanese motifs and techniques

The iconography of Louis Vuitton is re-imagined through Japanese motifs and techniques. The Dandy Monogram fuses the House’s flower emblem with shippo weaving, creating an encircled diamond pattern employed in jacquards, as sashiko stitch on denim, and as scattered crystal embroidery. The Dandy Damier takes inspiration from the textile patterns of tea ceremonies and features in chequerboard-like manifestations in denim, knitwear and leather. A Damier-infused wave-effect tailoring jacquard evokes the boro repair technique, while kasuri weaving is exercised in tailoring jacquard and silk wool outerwear. A Cherry Blossom Damoflage is imbued with bubbly yarn evoking cherry pollen, while the Cherry Blossom Paris/Fuji motif frames the two locations in sakura executed in an inky overprinted jacquard embellished with fil chenille for a fluffy flower effect and encrusted with morning-dew crystals. It also features as a tonal jacquard.

CAMOUFLAGE / Flora and fauna motifs

The traditional colours of wardrobe genres – from the heritage shades of classic menswear to the canvas and denim nuances of workwear and the leather dyes of rockabilly – are brightened by the cherry blossom pink of Japanese sakura. Natural patterns abound in varieties of camouflage. A streetwear trope, it’s expressed in a leafy camo printed on ripstop and over-embroidered with beads and sequins, and a camo tapestry jacquard. The leopard print of rockabilly merges with camo on ripstop canvas and poplin, appears hand-beaded on leather, and in chainstitch on tailoring. Leopard print further dots a pixilated pattern as embroidery on tailoring and as fil coupé in shirts. A Leo Letters motif in graphic colours spells out ‘Louis Vuitton’ in jacquard on jackets or print on shirts. Similarly, a polka dot print transforms into varsity letters lasered and pasted on the hickory of shirts. In knitwear, abstract landscape motifs evoke a streetwear tradition. Nails are painted in the graphics of the collection.

FW25. Credits: Louis Vuitton

PHRIENDSHIP / Friendship bags

Three new bag motifs celebrate the creative union between Pharrell Williams and Nigo. Damier Phriendship bags emblazoned with chequerboard-like brown canvas Dandy Damier – inspired by the patterns of tea ceremonies – are overlaid with three different silhouettes of the duo’s face profiles representing the decades of their friendship. Lined in a red and white motif adapted from the Dandy Monogram, they take form across icons and new icons including travel shapes revived from the 1990s. The Dandy Damier Leather Goods line introduces the same pattern without face profiles – but with a blue and white version of the lining – across soft leather goods new icons including the new Squeeze Trunk. Damier Scribbles bags render the House’s emblematic chequers in white-on-white over-written in black ink in the hand of Nigo with the words ‘Louis Vuitton’ and ‘LVERS’ in French and Japanese. The pattern appears on a Shopper tote and a Speedy.

STREETS OF JAPAN / Japan-inspired bags

Created in butter-soft calfskin, the Speedy appears in yuzu yellow, sencha green and sakura pink, and in two exceptional versions: an indigo blue edition dyed according to Japanese tradition; and a golden edition with white monogram evoking kinsugi pottery. Three exceptional Speedy P9 bags appear in sakura pink croc, denim croc, and red-lacquer shikki croc. Denim Boro Landscape bags in stone-washed mixed-emblem denim evoke abstract Japanese landscape paintings using the boro repair technique, and feature across icons. Monogram Landscape Canvas bags adapt the same pattern in canvas with embroidered patches and appear in classic colours across icons and new icons including the Shopper Tote and Soul Trunk. Cherry Blossom Damoflage leather bags render the pattern in sakura pink across shapes from Pharrell Williams’ debut collection.

KEEPSAKES / Bags informed by the archives of Pharrell Williams, Nigo and Louis Vuitton

On The Road bags adapt the idea of biker jackets in waxy black leather silhouettes with flaps and zip pockets, aged gold metal hardware, and quilted red lining. They materialise across icons, as Speedy bags and a Keepall and introduce the new Slouchy Hobo. Exceptional editions include soft croc Speedys, one of which is covered in logo pins alongside a leather Rolling Trunk. Workwear bags with cargo pockets and a Monogram base are crafted from suede, nubuck and calfskin in earthy tones applied across icons exemplified in the Steamer and an exceptional Steamer in tan ostrich. The new iconic Shopper tote re-emerges in a new small version in khaki, pink or classic saffron, and as a dust bag in nubuck posing as textile. Based on bags launched for Louis Vuitton’s twenty-fifth anniversary in Japan in 2002, the VVN line – crafted from natural undyed vache végétal naturel – features filetage edge-framing, bruni-edge dying and yellow stitching, in Louis Vuitton classic VVN tan.

FW25. Credits: Louis Vuitton

TRUNKS / Flower trunks and ceremony trunks

Pharrell Williams invites the Japanese artist Azuma Makoto to re-interpret the Courrier Lozine 110 trunk. Expressed through the language of flora, Azuma Makoto’s practice questions eternity and life through the fragility of the ephemeral. For Louis Vuitton, he imagines trunks made of transparent acrylic glass containing real and diversified flowers evoking timelessness. The trunks are crafted through meticulous and highly innovative savoir-faire wherein the artist’s Japanese teams carefully hand-position fresh flowers one by one in the transparent acrylic glass employed to shape and cast the plaques. In a second phase, artisans assemble the trunks using modern techniques, creating an expression founded in new technical conception. Separately from the collaboration, two sake and matcha tea ceremony trunks celebrate encounters between French and Japanese craftsmanship, and the friendship between Pharrell Williams and Nigo.

FOOTPRINTS / Shoes

Drawing on the spirit of the early 2000s, the new LV ButterSoft is a pillow-y sneaker crafted in extra-soft, buttery leather with filetage edge-framing, new bruni-edge dying and yellow stitching, and set on a rubber sole. Unveiled in fifty colourways, its tongue is adorned with the silhouette of Pharrell Williams’ face profile. Workwear shoes and boots are interpreted through the lens of Louis Vuitton dandyism. The LV Bubble is a bulky, blown-up silhouette applied to loafers, derbies, motorcycle boots, lace-up boots and Mary-Janes in black, burgundy or cream leather as well as editions in embossed camo leather and rockabilly two-tone leather. The LV Remix is a hiking-inspired mountain derby with chunky braided laces and technical hooks, crafted in green, pink, blue, burgundy, tan or black leather. The LV Yeti splices a sheepskin and puffer boot into a padded silhouette on a rubber sole, in sand suede or three bouclé colourways. It further features as a slipper in sand suede or leopard-print cow hair and as a high-top in mixed suedes, while all versions also appear in all-black suede.

LV FROG / Sunglasses

A future-driven spin on a streetwear trope, LV FROG sunglasses adapt the S-lock of Louis Vuitton’s trunks into an ornamental hinge set on square, round or round square shapes rendered in black or tortoise shell nuances with coloured lenses, as well as an exceptional version covered in leather. Inspired by genres of workwear shades, Worker sunglasses are crafted in mask and rectangular shapes with transparent frames and coloured lenses. A rockabilly-inspired silhouette is constructed as an ultra-flat, hyper-light form with diamond-cut coloured lenses framed in different metals. Commemorating the Millionaires 1.0 created by Pharrell Williams and Nigo for Louis Vuitton in 2004, a reinvented all-over translucent edition features in pink, red or orange. They also appear with contrast-colour frames and glasses. Symbolising the collection’s collaboration, special-edited bicolore Millionaires 1.0 – where each side of the frame is a contrasting colour – appear in camel and black or grey and black. Finally, the Super Vision re-emerges in vibrant pink and khaki.

FW25. Credits: Louis Vuitton

GEAR / Accessories

Japanese minimised denim caps nod at those worn by Nigo. Hand-crocheted dad caps feature LVERS-logo snap-back closures, while corduroy workwear caps are rendered in the Dandy Monogram along with bucket hats. Beanies knitted in abstract motifs invoke the early 2000s, echoed by fitted and fur-effect beanies featured in the motifs of the collection. The chunky Icon Beanie materialises in Cherry Blossom Damier. Socks manifest in argyle, fur-effect camo, leopard-print knit, skateboard jacquard, and Damier. Suede workwear gloves with paw-print palms are lasered with the silhouettes of Pharrell Williams and Nigo’s face profiles, a detail reflected on waffle cotton neck towels. Fur collars with silk lozenges or bandeaus salute the dandy alongside cherry blossom knitted ties, paisley washed silk bandanas, and silk bandanas featuring the motifs of the collection as well as photorealistic picnic still-lives. Reversible LV Frog belt buckles inspired by the S-Lock of trunks with leather straps are distressed in the spirit of rockabilly. Belts with signature logo or workwear-inspired metal buckles appear in leopard-print cow hair, Damier leather and coloured leather, some with studded ‘P’ and ‘N’ emblems.

GEMS / Jewellery

The LV Sailor Chain appears as silver necklaces and bracelets with antique black patina finishing in magnified dimensions with mixed Monogram elements as well as XXL versions in silver or mixed materials. Cuban chain silver necklaces and bracelets are adorned with Monogram elements and ornate clasps, which also feature as brooches. Cable chains in brass with silver or gold finishing are embellished with Monogram studs. Chunky silver rings and earrings splice the hardware details of the House’s trunks with a biker spirit. Charm bracelets in brass with silver or gold finishing are garlanded with detachable charms such as trunks, teddy bears, bowling balls, croissants and Speedy bags; all symbolic to Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton. Exceptional XXL trunk and pizza charms in brass are encrusted with strass. Chunky nautical rope chain necklaces are crafted in brass with antique patina. Crystal rings and earrings are set in trunk-inspired metal corners. Pearl necklaces are adorned with cherry blossoms and coloured pearls echoed in sakura earrings.

SOUNDS OF THE FUTURE / Soundtrack

The soundtrack for the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s Show features a powerful blend of music. Opening with Nobuo Uematsu’s “One-Winged Angel (Final Fantasy VII)” performed by L'Orchestre du Pont Neuf, it features three original tracks produced by Pharrell Williams including SEVENTEEN's “Bad Influence”, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's chart-topping hit “Timeless”, and finally “LV Bag”, a collaboration between Don Toliver and j-hope.