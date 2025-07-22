Louis Vuitton Menswear Formal Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

A dedicated Louis Vuitton Formal Menswear Collection for Spring/Summer 2026 continues the House's history of elevating and innovating suiting pieces—in the forms of Timeless Businesswear, Modern Tailoring, Evening Wear, and an entire reimagining of the LV Aerogram leathergoods line. The iconic Formal Footwear line is thoughtfully updated and introduced in a stunning marine blue patina, among other tones.

This exquisite expression of style reestablishes the codes of a preceding New Formal Collection, an interpretation of Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams's distinctive vocabulary and current obsessions, as well as Louis Vuitton's unmistakable signatures.

Timeless Businesswear is defined by direction and intentionality, showing the potency of nuance in power dressing. Classic and sophisticated jackets, trousers, and light overcoats in brushed wool and wool-cashmere blends allow for layering over an array of crisp shirting options.

Etched horn buttons, small LV medallions, and tonal jacquard patterns of a repeated LV or a pinstripe made up of LVs subtly nod to the appeal of branded consistency. Smart yet understated, these silhouettes are seasonless in spirit, designed to withstand the tempo of modern schedules in metropolises.

The Sorbonne line for the first time sees a High Derby style. It, along with the classic Loafer, is offered now in rich brown suede. The beloved Major Loafer in glazed leather is reintroduced with a streamlined face and an embossed Marque L. Vuitton Deposée signature on its upper.

Modern Tailoring challenges the structure of the suit by incorporating other iconic shapes, such as the button-flap pocket workwear blouson, the hooded blouson, the high-collared tracksuit jacket, the half-zipped wool sweater, the knit blazer, and even a tailored notch lapel trucker, with denim-style metal buttons.

This bold mix-and-match approach inspires an evolved understanding of meeting the dress code. Here, where formality does not in any way equal rigidity, newness arrives through proportion, details, and texture. Crewneck sweaters, polos, shawl collar cardigans, and shirting with short and long sleeves round out the selection.

Each is seen in luxurious materials, from a monogram jacquard trans-seasonal wool to a cashmere denim blend, or workwear flannel. Indelible branded details include embossed leather patches and the monogram flower as embroidery or rivet.

Quietly expressive outerwear expands functionality within formalwear parameters. A smart, water-repellent wool fabric and sharp accents elevate a snap-button, quilted down blouson and a versatile, three-in-one parka with detachable, reversible gilet. Cashmere, vicuña, and supple leather bring a workwear-style shearling into a decidedly higher end.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Footwear is both traditional and intrepid. The LV Flex line, in Derby, Loafer, and Chelsea Boot styles, each with either a rubber or leather sole, features an exceptional Goodyear Flex construction that combines traditional craftmanship with an innovative cork-filled base. Each pair reflects the timeless appeal of British shoemaking and Louis Vuitton signifiers, such as Monogram Eclipse canvas details on the back.

The effortless yet undeniably classy Kensington Derby and Loafer are reintroduced in glazed and gradient Monogram-printed Spazzolato calf leather and Monogram flower-stamped rubber outsole.

The LV Oxford Loafer in glazed leather now boasts a newly designed buckle inspired by the Capucines Bag's perimeter-defining hardware. The shoe's front strap is affixed with a jewelry-like piece, engraved on its top edge with a Louis Vuitton signature and single Monogram flower.

The more rugged Bastille Derby and Combat Boot are now seen in a supple yet strong Scotch-grained calf. The line combines craft details of a classic country brogue (its perforations cut in the shape of Monogram flowers) with the thick rubber (Vuitton-stamped) tread, (Damier-embossed) neoprene backing, and mesh lining of modern military footwear. Each is marked with an LV Heritage silver pin.

A super-supple, worn-in calf leather LV Trainer is introduced as a formal option, in monochromatic vintage-effect black or white. The elaborately constructed upper is marked with the line's Louis Vuitton script and 54 signatures, on reworked reinforcements that result in exceptional flexibility and lightness.

Evening Attire steps confidently into any black-tie celebration, showcasing the House's savoir-faire and emphasis on individuality. Moments that demand presence might benefit from an enigmatic collarless jacket, flared or drawstring tailored trousers, strass-set buttons, LV-shaped cufflinks, and pearl detailing.

Rich materiality is expressed, for example, via intricate French knot embroidery forming a pointillist, textured tonal monogram in delicate grey, showstopping Damier flocking, fluid silk blend separates with a monogram-enhanced pajama stripe, or a timeless, three-piece, 100% virgin wool tuxedo.

The Grenelle Richelieu, in gradient Monogram-lasered, Blake construction, round leather-laced patent leather, and the Minister Derby, in gradient Damier glazed, textile-laced calf with a Monogram flower-stamped sole, each cut an elegant, unmissable footwear figure.

This Louis Vuitton Formal Collection, which launches in August of 2025, is specially designed with aspiration and achievement in mind, destined for the places where successful men go, for business, pleasure, and special occasion. Through an uncanny attention to detail, classic menswear is offered its own agenda, calling for ultimate refinement without pretention.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Credits: Louis Vuitton

To compliment this collection, the permanent LV Aerogram line has been reimagined with modern practicality in mind, seeing business travel and everyday meetings as opportunities for occasion dressing.

Sleek, softer lines and even more understated signatures are seen in supple yet wear-resistant waxy grained calf that shows its fine quality through leather straps and trimmings, reinforced with matte, tone-on-tone hardware and topstitching.

An embossed V takes inspiration from both the name Vuitton and the arrow shape seen on airplane tarmacs, a nod to travel heritage. Magnetized front flaps and multiple exterior and interior zipped pockets ensure a perfect fit for today's most used electronic devices and personal belongings, focusing on a lightweight, ergonomic, and protective essential.

Updated styles and new introductions to the line include the Fastline and Discovery Work Backpacks, the Speed and Boarding Messengers, the Keepalls 50 and 35, the Cabin Tote, the Gate Briefcase, the Avenue Sling PM, the Weekender, and the rolling Horizon Business.

The Duo Pouch, designed with today's anywhere-goes meeting in mind, fits up to two laptops or tablets and provides a padded inner pocket roomy enough for external hardware such as chargers, headphones, cords, stands, and remote keypads.

A small leather goods selection reimagines the Takeoff Pouch, the Brazza, the Marco, the Victor, the Multiple, the Zippy Horizontal, and the Pocket Organizer in a contemporary palette, adding Forest Green and Storm Blue leather options to the mix.