Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2025 Menswear collection campaign by Pharrell Williams

Vacationing via yacht and sports car, seeing the journey as the destination, stepping down to the beach from the pool, this is the story of a particular modern traveler-one who respects certain traditions, for example dressing smartly whilst in transatlantic transit. For Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2025 Menswear collection, designed by Pharrell Williams, Men’s Creative Director, a campaign consisting of photographs by Rosie Marks and videos by Gregoire Dyer traces a wardrobe that acclimates to cast-off, voyage, formal arrival, stay, and every possibility in between.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Paris to Miami / The Fall-Winter 2025: Men’s Pre-Collection

The Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection by Pharrell Williams embarks on a cross-continental cruise from Paris to Miami. Evoking the golden age of transatlantic travel by ship and the glory days of Miami Beach, the wardrobe traces the recreational roots of the dandy dressing core to the House Men’s proposal.

Re-energised through a contemporary lens, it portrays the creative evolution that takes place when dress codes travel from one domain to another. In its transition across the sea, it illustrates the LVERS philosophy at the heart of the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme: the values and discernment that bind together its global community from Paris to Miami and everywhere in between.