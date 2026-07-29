Louis Vuitton presents its formal spring/summer 2027 menswear collection by Pharrell Williams

French luxury house Louis Vuitton will launch its Formal collection for spring/summer 2027 on September 3, 2026. Designed by men's creative director Pharrell Williams, the collection sets out new proposals for professional and occasion dressing, pairing modern functionality with a nod to original preppy codes. Ready-to-wear, bags, accessories and shoes span three evergreen categories, Timeless Business, Modern Tailoring and Evening, built around transitional, back-to-school and event essentials.

Sharp-tailored suits are updated for approachability while staying true to a reference of pure elegance, detailed with subtle signatures such as suspended LV logo medallions, snaps and cufflinks; branded horn, metal or strass buttons; inlaid leather zipper pulls; embroidered patches; and scattered Monogram patterns rendered in luxurious silk, wool and cashmere blends. Made-to-measure and ready-to-wear tailoring follows three heritage structures: the wider-cut Gaston, the slimmer Napolitana and the more traditional, fitted Pont Neuf jacket, each designed to sit naturally within a wider wardrobe.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The archetypal tracksuit jacket is reapproached as a statement of sophistication, pairing refined textures such as smooth calf and felted wool with snap flap pockets, reversible wool-cashmere blends with allover Monogram or a single strass insignia, and merino wool knit banded with Mini Monogram-stamped leather, each with an upright collar that zips closed or folds open. Tuxedo codes are reworked through a lens of workwear silhouettes in satin-accented grain-de-Poudre wool or sweater-like knit, with double-knee paneling punctuated by Monogram Flower rivets, Monogram silk linings, beaded embroideries, shawl collar wrap fronts, crystal Damier buttons and fluid superfine wool crewnecks. Shirting arrives in delicate Monogram poplin and Mini Monogram jacquard silk satin, designed as lasting staples for day and evening.

Smart, practical details bring elegance into everyday wear. A three-in-one technical jacket layers a water-repellent, zip-up wool twill coat over a nylon Monogram, high-collar vest with a packable hood, with each element able to stand alone or be worn together, while a winter-ready wool-cotton scooter parka and a reversible padded wool flannel gilet round out the outerwear offer, both built with a cinching waist and a water-repellent flipside in neutral tones marked with minute signatures.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The collection extends into Louis Vuitton's travel heritage through an expanded LV Aerogram line, referencing airport tarmac markings, with the Fastline Backpack and Boarding Messenger now offered in chocolate brown alongside the Takeoff Pouch, Pocket Organizer, Gate Briefcase and Avenue Slingbag in a wider range of hues. The embossed leather Taurillon Monogram line, including the Christopher backpack, Keepall bag, Horizon luggage and Dopp Kit, is introduced in forest green, while the Taiga line of carry-ons and small leather goods returns in navy, olive and grenat.

The Formal footwear capsule is revamped across five lines: the Louvre offers Richelieu and loafer styles in elongated silhouettes with Goodyear Flex construction and repairable builds; the Westminster brings the Lozine pattern from Louis Vuitton's travel trunks to rubber-soled derby and loafer styles; and the Mayfair, inspired by the classic English dandy, appears as a flexible, repairable Chelsea boot, derby and loafer. The returning LV Gent line's Sacchetto construction offers an ultra-soft loafer in suede or buffed calf, while a glazed calf LV Oxford loafer takes its cue from the House's Capucine bag, finished with a crystal-inset half-Monogram Flower buckle.

Sunglasses in the LV Signature style come in camel lenses with tortoise temples and silver frames, or crystal grey frames with dark green lenses. Textile accessories include the Monogram Stellar Scarf in cashmere with Monogram Flower embroideries, alongside ties in LV Flowers Stripes, Spaced Monogram, Check, LV Patchwork, Monogram Flowers Allover and Mini Monogram Spaced Out jacquard, and bowties and pocket squares finished with a Mini Monogram.