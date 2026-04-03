Louis Vuitton presents its "In My Bag" campaign showcasing the Speedy P9 featuring Jeremy Allen White, Jude Bellingham, Future, LeBron James, Jackson Wang, and Victor Wembanyama

Louis Vuitton presents the Speedy P9 in a series of still-life photographs and videos embodied by several Louis Vuitton Ambassadors and Friends of the House who open their Speedy P9 to reveal personal belongings that hint at their individual lifestyles.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Epitomizing Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire and travel legacy, the Speedy P9 boldly reimagines the iconic Speedy, first introduced in the 1930s. This medium-sized carryall has become emblematic of Louis Vuitton’s travel heritage, forward-looking style, and exceptional savoir-faire. Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams introduced his take on this emblem of functional elegance just ahead of his Louis Vuitton debut, the Men’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection. He named the new iteration Speedy P9 – after Paris’s Pont-Neuf, the bridge on which that runway show was staged: P as in Pont or Bridge; 9 as in Nine or Neuf, which also means New. The calfskin is specifically chosen for its fine qualities first undergoes a double tanning process, followed by drum milling to achieve a butter-soft feel and waxy texture.

Each image reveals a wealth of items nestled inside Speedy P9, offering glimpses into the layered lives of House Ambassadors and Friends of the House. Golden Globe–winning actor and House Ambassador Jeremy Allen White carries a copy of today’s newspaper, a spiral-bound notebook, a brimmed cap, a comb, a watch, a set of dice, extra socks, and a charging cord in his green Speedy P9. The acclaimed English footballer prodigy and Friend of the House Jude Bellingham keeps a pair of aviators, a plane ticket and passport, an official jersey, a flacon of Louis Vuitton Ombre Nomade, and a set of keys with personalized fobs inside his red Speedy P9.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The acclaimed English footballer prodigy and Friend of the House Jude Bellingham keeps a pair of aviators, a plane ticket and passport, an official jersey, a flacon of Louis Vuitton Ombre Nomade, and a set of keys with personalized fobs inside his red Speedy P9.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

While Grammy Award-winning artist and Friend of the House Future, fills his blue Speedy P9 with a tennis racquet, a diamond-set gold chain, a Monogram charm necklace, gummy candies, and a change of sneakers.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Basketball legend, Olympic gold medalist, and multi-time NBA champion LeBron James unveils his vibrant yellow Speedy P9—a personal capsule of essentials with golf balls and tees, alongside grooming staples like shaving cream and signature cap.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Meanwhile rapper and House Ambassador Jackson Wang fills his pink Speedy P9 — clasped with a pair of fuzzy dice — with professional headphones, a Polaroid photo of family, a fencing glove, music notation, a Rubik’s Cube, a mini sneaker, and more.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

And finally record-breaking basketball player and House Ambassador Victor Wembanyama carries a mini basketball in his turquoise, Monogram alien charm-affixed Speedy P9, alongside a deck of cards, a lucky spur, and wired headphones.

The campaign photographed by Thomas Lagrange becomes intimate portraits of their owners — each bag imbued with the distinct, unmistakable imprint of the individual behind it.