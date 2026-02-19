Louis Vuitton presents LV Titled Sneaker

The low-top LV Tilted Sneaker makes a subtle statement, taking cues from classic skate gear. Introduced during the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 Pre-collection preview and later worn in the Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 Collection show, it has garnered attention for its bold yet discreet silhouette: widened and balanced so that its right and left soles are dimensionally equal, making a pair initially interchangeable.

The LV Tilted is named for the leaning logo that adorns its padded tongue, a nod to the inclines and slopes of skateboarding. A wide, flat rubber outsole is molded with Monogram Flower details and the Louis Vuitton Damier pattern in high relief, underlining a topstitched upper evocative of 1990s designs, including a bracket-shaped leather panel that highlights its simplicity of form.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Each sneaker features Louis Vuitton codes such as the VVN leather enchape between toe and laces and a newly developed LV logo on the sole. Extra supple and lightweight materials ensure flexibility and dexterity, positioning the LV Tilted as part of a Louis Vuitton legacy, combining practical sport and limitless design.

Breathable mesh and leather lining sees optimal comfort in an array of fabric and treatment options such as worn-in denim, colorful calf suede, woven Damier or plaid canvas, gem-embellished goat leather, embroidered denim, printed calf, and Monogram stencil-rubbed canvas, with many more colorways and textures to be revealed.