Louis Vuitton presents Monogram Emblème: Heritage reimagined

To celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Monogram, Louis Vuitton is set to unveil the Monogram Emblème in June 2026, a highly tactile jacquard canvas that reinterprets the iconic House signature.

Monogram Emblème honours the legendary motif, drawing inspiration from the original cotton canvases that once adorned travel trunks. The jacquard is now made from a blend of GOTS-certified cotton and linen fibres to create a unique texture. This durable, water-repellent fabric is also embellished with a new, denser pattern reminiscent of embroidery.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The innovative canvas comes in an array of colours drawn from the Vuittonnier – the House's signature colour library. The textured effect is enhanced by deep tones, created using five differently coloured threads. The Pre-Fall 2026 collection, arriving in stores on 5 June, introduces new shades: Peuplier, inspired by the trunks' wooden structure, and Rose Ruban, a tribute to the ribbon detailing on historic trunk designs.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

In September 2026, Monogram Bleu, taken from the 1930s register, and Vert Jura, inspired by the flora of Louis Vuitton's native region, will be launched.

Monogram Emblème adorns the House's iconic model, including the Alma, Neverfull, Speedy, Noé and Keepall bags, as well as the Side Trunk, which reflects Louis Vuitton's heritage as a luggage maker. The motif also appears on small leather goods, shoes and accessories, underscoring the uniqueness of this new signature.