The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Pre-Collection by Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams braves the elements. Acclimatising to varying weather, a versatile wardrobe for the travelling man adapts to the fluctuating forecasts that frame a life lived between continents and capitals. Multifaceted garments and accessories are conceived for a suitcase packed for changeable climates and dynamic dress codes. Tailored to both types of transitions, they assume the contemporary conditions of dandy dressing in fusions of refinement and resilience. In the process, Pharrell Williams embraces the natural elements recurring in his philosophy in clothes and iconography that subvert and celebrate the culture of rainwear and the way humans adjust and relate to the forces of nature.

Monogram reporter / Mixed-material compositions

Weathered Monogram Reporter constructions inspired by 1980s workwear combine coated canvas with brown suede or leather panels in expressions reminiscent of heritage hiking codes. A blue nylon puffer is structured with debossed Monogram leather shoulder panels, a reversible leather gilet in orange coated canvas is panelled with suede, and a subtly Monogram-lasered denim workwear set is accented with suede. In bags, faded Classic Monogram canvases in blue and yellow are underpinned by cognac suede foundations and adorned with VVT handles and varsity-logo tags. They are interpreted across Keepalls, the Nil, the Flaneur, the Christopher, a hard-sided cross-body Trunk and Watch Case, and travel and small leather goods. In shoes, the motif is adapted in mixed materials in the LV Drop and the LV Trainer.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The weatherman / Amplified archetypes

Conveyed through the savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton, optimisations of menswear and rainwear staples characterise the collection. A nod to the weatherman reporting from the eye of the storm, a durable puffer coat is code-swapped with a tailoring fabric spun in mini-Monogram jacquard for a formal sensibility. The fisherman's yellow slickers are interpreted in shiny calfskin, the nuance – a favourite of Pharrell Williams – echoed in linings and accessories. A business suit tailored with a belt becomes relaxed in spirit. Reversible pieces include knitted jumpers with cable on one side and Monogram on the other, while packable pieces include a fleece blouson that compresses into its own front pocket. Hoodies, t-shirts and polos are amplified in cashmere.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Clouded perception / Trompe l'oeil

The unpredictable weather inspires a study of optical illusion. Trompe L'Oeil Jersey pieces are leather garments and accessories created through an exceptional printing technique that gives them both the look and the touch of classic grey sweat-shirting textile. Embellished with the Vuitton logo, they include a zipped hoodie as well as a Keepall 50, Speedy 30 and Track backpack. In other expressions of trompe l'oeil, a silver-coated denim jacket feigns wetness from the rain, while a cashmere suit poses as denim. A brown shaved mink bomber imitates chinchilla, and a waffle-knit cardigan masquerades as tweed. Simulating the mending of weather-worn clothes, colourful Monogram stitching appears on a hooded jacket and a quarter-zip trucker jumper. Finally, spongy rubber spray resembling mud splashes adorns a blue denim jacket as well as the LV Trainer and LV Ranger shoes.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Weather patterns / Motifs

A narrative cartoon print traces a day in the life of a young businessman, who wakes up and packs a suitcase in a sunny New York City that soon turns stormy, before he boards a plane to Paris, where the weather has shifted once again. The animation appears in laser on a denim work suit, on shirting, in linings, canvas travel accessories, and small leather goods. A Monogram Flower Field motif turns florals into camo in a printed fleece blouson, a laser-ripstop padded overshirt, and a printed cotton-denim trouser. A silk bowling set is emblazoned with a Speedy Infinity pattern, and key-and-lock embroideries connected to the House's heritage embellish a blouson and materialise as fil-coupé in a shirt and chinos. The Surplus Brut reinterprets the Monogram Surplus Brut in a denim and lining whose fibres enable a three-dimensional depth that makes the pattern seem as if it fades in and out. It features on a zipped jacket, a denim trouser, a knit, in accessories including City bags and small leather goods, and in linings.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Packing / Bags

The weathered Monogram Reporter motif debuts in blue and yellow coated canvas with cognac-coloured suede foundations, VVT handles and varsity-logo tags across Keepalls, the Nil, the Flaneur, the Christopher, a hard-sided cross-body Trunk and Watch Case, travel accessories and small leather goods lined with a marquage à chaud featuring an umbrella-and-logo animation. Crafted in printed suede that imitates sweat-shirting textile, Jersey Trompe L'Oeil bags are adorned with the Vuitton logo as well as VVT trims and tags, and appear as a Keepall 50, Speedy 30 and Track backpack. The Surplus Brut motif is interpreted in laser-printed dark blue supple denim with a degrade effect as if washed-out by the rain and takes form in a Speedy, Keepall, Nil, Jet Lag, and Nano Bastille, as well as in travel accessories and marquage à chaud-lined small leather goods. An exceptional Keepall 35 in Classic Monogram canvas features 3D-printed glossy raindrop embellishment and a cloud-printed leather luggage tag. The cartoon print appears on small leather goods likewise lined with the marquage à chaud. An umbrella-shaped Monogram Canvas bag embodies the collection's spirit.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Gear / Hats, sunglasses and jewellery

With their trunk-lock temple detail, the LV Lock sunglasses debut in a new Round Square shape, in black with gold details and dark lenses, and gradient black with silver details and orange lenses. The LV Heritage sunglasses with their trunk-inspired corners are amplified in crocodile leather. A cap crafted in the wash-effect Monogram Reporter motif is embroidered with a varsity-style label. A new, less bulky version of the LV Crush beanie debuts in subtle Monogram in reverse jersey stitch. Knitted scarves feature Monogram on one side and the collection's blue and yellow accent colours on the other, while a silk foulard is emblazoned with the cartoon print. The sterling silver LV Sailor bracelet is reimagined in vibrant colours, and new weather-centric additions to the LV Yours collectible silver charms such as a cap and umbrella appear next to Speedy P9, lock and key charms. Bag charms include an LV Whistle and an LV Umbrella, while the stuffed Louis Bear mascot bag charm makes an appearance in a miniature yellow raincoat.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Footprints / Shoes

Shoes are imbued with weather-defying versatility. With its outdoor spirit, the LV Ranger is a lightweight walking boot crafted from black suede, rubber and ripstop, and set on a hiking rubber sole. Echoing the Monogram Reporter bags, the LV Drop 300 sneaker evolves with a fluffy mohair and mesh upper and suede details, expressed in a wealth of colour combinations. The LV Titled sneaker appears in the Monogram Reporter construction as well as in a laser-printed tonal take on the comic book motif on denim, in Jersey Trompe L'Oeil, and in leather and suede with stitching details. The LV Trainer re-emerges in laser-printed Monogram Reporter colour compositions, in a green-and-orange ripstop-and-nylon version, and in the Speedy Infinity print in blue as well as yellow. A Mud Trompe L'Oeil effect created with spongy rubber spray on nylon ripstop takes form in an LV Trainer and LV Ranger, appearing as if they've walked through mud.