Louis Vuitton unveils FW26 Trunk Edition menswear collection

Louis Vuitton introduces the Trunk Edition for Fall-Winter 2026 by Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams. Launching on 5 February 2026, the collection carves out a complete transitional Men's wardrobe curated from deeply considered, high-end, timeless pieces founded in effortless elegance. Named after the House's first-ever creation – the canvas trunk crafted by the founder in 1854 – the line epitomises the enduring savoir-faire and refinement at the core of Louis Vuitton.

Like the heritage trunk, the versatile wardrobe fuses Louis Vuitton's savoir-faire with a pragmatic spirit conveyed in garments and accessories conceived for effortless day-to-evening dressing. A modern, casual silhouette infused with an air of formality takes form in discreet but studied exceptional expressions created for a trans-seasonal climate. Retained in understated natural colours, the collection paints a palette of beiges, blues, browns and black. Each piece of clothing carries an emblematic leather-inspired tag embossed with a written inscription outlining the Trunk Edition's ethos of endurance.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Credits: Louis Vuitton

With ease and modernity, relaxed tailoring captures the line's casual sophistication. Suits cut in breathable silk-wool canvas interweave the durability and elegance of the cloth, while suits cut in silk-cashmere mix unite the lightweight with the refined. Blazers in double-face wool-cashmere mix are tailored without lining for a light and flexible fit. The ultimate weekend wardrobe materialises in elevated off-duty staples including a light trucker jacket and a hooded blouson constructed in velvety nubuck, a knitted hoodie in double-face cashmere, and a cotton-silk denim work suit that unifies toughness with tailored elegance.

A city look takes shape in a double-face silk-blend field jacket, a double-face brushed-cashmere coat, and a workwear jacket in a water-repellent wool blend. Versatile shirts are realised in lightweight soft-touch cotton-silk chambray for a relaxed elegance, and in light multi-stripe cashmere-silk twill for comfortable layering. A laidback suit composed of an over-shirt with matching trousers is structured in double-face cotton-silk crêpe for a contemporary and refined impact.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Embodying a country-to-city or day-to-evening sensibility, trousers created in cotton-silk double gabardine – slightly brushed to evoke a peach-like touch – cut a structured but graceful line. Knitwear comprises a cashmere rib-knit cardigan and jumper, and long- and short-sleeved polo shirts in superfine blends of cashmere, silk and wool, or Damier-patterned silk-cotton pique. A t-shirt appears in silk and cotton.

The values of the Trunk Edition are expressed in LV Touch, a new line of Men's leather goods founded in refined utility and discreet design. Embodied by the savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton, it is composed of four timeless bags crafted from naturally supple, grained calfskin, which – imbued with suede accents and linings – elevate the sensory experience central to 'the touch'. Details echo Louis Vuitton's travel origins and evoke a workwear attitude: a tonal suede front pocket with a topstitched V design nods at Gaston-Louis Vuitton's emblematic V blazon, while a V-shaped carabiner adds a utilitarian but playful tone to each bag.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Minimalist yet distinctive, pieces in the LV Touch Collection are rendered in a palette of black, tan and khaki, and fuse the timeless, sophisticated spirit of the House's heritage with everyday ease. Conceived in the early 1900s as a foldable bag to fit in a trunk, the Steamer 30 is reinterpreted with a contemporary softened structure. The new versatile Verso Hobo is a reversible bag that comprises two expressions of discretion in a single piece, enhanced by a multi-use hook and interior pouch. The Steamer Backpack and Delta Slingbag exemplify the line's adaptability, from casual business use to moments of leisure.

The Trunk Edition comprises three essential shoes. The LV Croisette is an elegant loafer in black or cognac waxed calf leather structured with a lightweight rubber sole for functionality and comfort. Its upper is adorned with the half-flower Monogram buckle, a new signature within the iconography of Louis Vuiton. The LV Horizon is a sophisticated and flexible slipper crafted with sacchetto construction wherein the upper and lining are fashioned into a single, seamless piece. Ideal for travel, it comes in Buttersoft leather in black and chestnut, and nubuck calf leather in beige and chestnut. Finally, the LV Soft is a super supple suede slip-on sneaker set on a rubber sole. Crafted with an elastic ruched opening, elastic laces and a memory foam inner sole for comfort, it is proposed in navy and grey.