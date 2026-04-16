Louis Vuitton unveils their Flight Mode 2026 collection

Inspired by the Art of Travel, a concept dear to Louis Vuitton, the Flight Mode collection showcases timeless, sophisticated creations. Ready-to-wear items, leather goods, shoes and accessories continue to enhance the wardrobe of the modern-day globetrotter. The bags are both practical and stylish, the looks are crafted from comfortable materials and designed to appear dynamic, creating the perfect silhouette. They're ideal for any destination, whether you're escaping to the valleys of California, strolling through a verdant park, or wandering along the shores of an azure lagoon.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Each Flight Mode piece captures the spirit of adventure, especially discernible in the collection's hooded bomber jackets, cardigans, flight jackets, and gilets crafted from exceptional leather. They're offered in a range of refined finishes, from supple, grained, and glossy to perforated or velvety soft, and rendered in an array of elegant neutral tones, each design embodying understated sophistication. These handcrafted garments are complemented by pieces in either cashmere or virgin wool, offering exceptional comfort.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Time-honoured denim plays on contrasts. Rendered in a faded blue-grey hue with a new interpretation of the Louis Vuitton Brown Denim Monogram, loose-fitting trousers and jackets alongside sleeveless belted dresses with oversized cargo pockets create an effortlessly relaxed shape. Created for every stage of your journey, blouses, skirts, shirts, T-shirts and parkas with elasticated details stand out in shades of tangerine, rosé, sand, sienna and white. Crafted in cotton poplin, flowing printed taffeta and feather-light washed silk, this sunny collection offers complete freedom of movement.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

As the warmer weather approaches, the Flight Mode collection showcases the exquisite white and brown Mahina motif, featured on the iconic Louis Vuitton pyjamas. A second all-over print, inspired by the keys to luxury hotel suites, nods to the first luxury hotel in Paris, once located at 103 Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Launched in 2024, the Louis Vuitton signature Low Key bag in grained calfskin and suede is offered this season in Moonstone, Quartz and Dark Fango. Its sophisticated yet minimalist hobo design makes it the ideal travel companion. The construction and detailing reflect the House's legacy of craftsmanship. The contrasting central 'V' echoes the signature of Gaston-Louis Vuitton's bespoke luggage, whilst the gold padlock, an iconic House detail adorning the shoulder strap, is engraved with the initials 'LV'.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Another standout piece from the Flight Mode collection is the LV Sneakerina. This distinctly dynamic design with a sleek silhouette celebrates its first anniversary. Combining freedom of movement with agility, it is now available in mule and boot versions. Each pair embodies today's sportswear and urban aesthetic, embracing the spirit of functional elegance. Crafted from either leather, suede or jersey fabric, the two-tone and monochrome styles are designed for everyday wear to enhance any profile from the Flight Mode collection.