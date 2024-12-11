Louisa Bracq presents its new FW 2025 collection: a sophisticated tribute to French haute couture

Louisa Bracq presents its new Autumn-Winter 2025 collection, a sophisticated tribute to French haute couture. Every piece reflects the brand's signature elegance and exceptional craftsmanship, featuring exclusive embroidery designed and created in its French workshops. Drawing inspiration from iconic fashion references, the codes of haute couture, and the spirit of female empowerment, this collection celebrates the strength of confident femininity—elegant, powerful, and profoundly symbolic.

TWEEGY – NOW IN LIPSTICK RED

The father-and-son duo at Louisa Bracq has reimagined the classic tweed aesthetic, translating it into a delicate yet bold embroidery for the world of lingerie. This innovative design blends the texture and visual richness of tweed with the softness and refinement of fine embroidery, achieving the perfect harmony of tradition and modernity. To elevate this collection, Cuban chain-inspired embroidered edges meet straps adorned with hand-set pearls, delivering a daring, one-of-a-kind style. Adding a touch of sophistication, custom-designed buttons featuring the house logo have been carefully developed by the creative studio. This season, Tweegy makes a striking return in an enchanting Lipstick Red colorway, bringing an extra dose of seduction to the collection.

TAILOR – A MODERN TAKE ON HOUNDSTOOTH

The Tailor line draws inspiration from the iconic houndstooth pattern, transforming it into a bold and luxurious embroidery. This visually captivating design takes on a contemporary twist with the vibrant Neon Botanica colorway, offering a fresh and modern edge. This design combines visual appeal with refined elegance, capturing the essence of haute couture and timeless classics. This collection introduces three meticulously crafted bra styles:

• Full cup (B to I cups) for unparalleled support,

• Molded (C to H cups), a technical innovation by Louisa Bracq,

• A brand-new semi-plunge style, providing an alluring neckline while ensuring exceptional support up to an F cup.



The briefs’ back features decorative elastic straps that visually enhances the waistline. Additionally, intricate embroidery and clean cut tailoring have been added to the back of the briefs for added style and sophistication. The molded bra stands out as a technical masterpiece, designed to deliver ultimate comfort and fit. Using advanced thermo-molding techniques, the cups adapt perfectly to the natural curves of the bust, offering a rounded, centered silhouette with a flawless finish. The smooth, flat embroidery ensures invisibility under clothing, without compromising the luxurious aesthetic that defines Louisa Bracq.

JEANNE – A TRIBUTE TO JEANNE D'ARC

Inspired by the iconic figure of Jeanne d'Arc, a powerful and feminist symbol in French history, this collection combines Art Deco embroidery with golden highlights and incorporates Byzantine elements like the fleur de lys and references to medieval architecture. The result is a look that is both powerful, elegant, and effortlessly luxurious. The lower cups of the underwired model (cups B to K) are made from an exclusive fabric developed by Louisa Bracq and crafted by Les Tissages Perrin, the historic silk supplier to many French haute couture houses. The balconette style features a captivating neckline with cups adorned in striking Art Deco embroidery, while the straps, embellished with the initials LB, add an extra touch of haute couture elegance.

BIANCA – ROCK & LEOPARD TWIST

Inspired by Bianca Jagger, the legendary style icon and wife of Mick Jagger, celebrated for her timeless elegance and love of leopard prints, the Bianca line embodies a bold, fashionable, and visually captivating style. This collection features bi-color nude rose embroidery accented with bronze iridescent threads, creating an effortlessly elegant and modern look. The range offers a variety of bras in three distinct styles: full-coverage, underwire, and plunging neckline. Available in sizes ranging from B to K cup, the Bianca collection offers an extensive selection, with up to 80 sizes available in the full-coverage style. The full-coverage and plunging bras are crafted with a single fabric—simplex mesh—in the cups. This material ensures optimal support without the need for additional lining. Made in France embroidery adorns the straps, with their width adjusting according to the size for added comfort and style. The back is made from a supportive, elasticized mesh that provides a firmer hold than traditional power mesh while maintaining superior comfort and elegance.