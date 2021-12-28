Louisa Bracq's New Lingerie Collection Enters To A New Dimension

Since setting up our creative studio and showroom in Brussels, a whole new dimension has been opened up to the house of Bracq. We have researched and developed a great number of new products with the teams exploring and applying a more scientific & laboratory approach. To achieve the best results, all our developments were closely studied, both from technical and creative viewpoints. This evolved technical environment inspired Matthieu Bracq, young Creative Director of Louisa Bracq, to include a futuristic accent in the artistic direction of this new collection Fall Winter 22/23.

Matthieu Bracq explains his inspiration for this new collection: “In fashion or some other artistic activities, we are always working to create the future, we must always anticipate and foresee the unpredictable which made me want to work these aspects in my collection. Always with the attention of not creating an unachievable fantasy, but showing a certain reality. For this new collection I worked on graphic references from science fiction, I also drew inspiration from cosmic phenomena, translating it in a very contemporary interpretation. My desire was to reveal an image of the woman and the man being fully part of the nowadays evolution and to place them in the center of this creative sphere that we have in our studio in Brussels. It is sometimes difficult to evolve in this perpetually changing world, so I felt that it was important to give women and men the opportunity to fly to another world and new dimension…”

Image: Louisa Bracq

Focus Women’s Lingerie Collection Fall-Winter 22/23

For winter 22/23 Louisa Bracq unveils her new women's collection with futuristic accents inspired by a breath of modernity and mystery. Five new lines, influenced by different universes such as the digital rain of the Matrix movie, but also the mysterious vegetation with smoky and fanciful flowers.

Matthieu Bracq, the artistic director of Louisa Bracq, has revisited fashion classics, such as the tartan print, the well-known classic Scottish heritage check pattern, creating a modern metallic and graphic interpretation. Two new products were developed in this Tartan collection: spacer bra without underwire from B to G cup, totally invisible; and the molded cup bra with a touch of fantasy, offering second-skin effect and perfect support.

But beyond its graphic, architectural and structured aspect, for this new collection, Matthieu was looking for the perfect balance between fantasy, customer needs, and functionality. A true perfectionist, he constantly reworks his designs, with astonishing precision, before starting the production of the embroideries in the ateliers in the north of France.

Image: Louisa Bracq

New Product " COTTON SKIN ": Seamless Braizilian Brief and Shorty

The house of Louisa Bracq, known for its modern creations and its artistic and playful embroideries, focuses this time on super-comfort which remains essential to meet the needs of customers around the world. A range of panties and Brazilian shorties in seamless cotton was designed in 2 sizes: S/M and L/XL. Always attentive to ethical aspects and favoring European manufacturers, Louisa Bracq introduces for this new line an ultra-stretch cotton knitted "Made in Italy". The line is made from the finest, Italian compact cotton fabric with a high % of elastomer which provides great comfort without too much compression.

Initially, the brand wanted to launch the” Cotton Skin” range in basic colors (Black, Ivory, and Nude), but further decided to include the new colors from each seasonal collection in order to offer clients the possibility, to mix & match these products in the same colors as the bras. 8 new pretty colors will launch for this collection Autumn/Winter 22/23.

Image: Louisa Bracq

Louisa Bracq will keep you Warm and Elegant next Winter

With the brand’s constant desire to evolve, innovate and find new markets to highlight the exquisite embroideries created in house at Louisa Bracq, the artistic director and great-grandson of the founder - Matthieu Bracq - decided to launch a range of Viscose and Cashmere tops & pull-overs in circular knit from fabrics made in Austria. This new product range complements and coordinates with the new styles of the lingerie collection and allows consumers a complete look for their lingerie wardrobe. All embroideries for this new line are designed and produced in-house exclusively by Louisa Bracq, located in the north of France.

The Latest News in House Bracq

Since setting up our creative studio and showroom in Brussels, the house Bracq has stepped up its evolving and creativity into new areas. This season for the Fall/Winter 22/23 lingerie collection, the Louisa Bracq studio has developed two new models:

A Spacer bra without underwire, without seams, completely invisible under a t-shirt thanks to its moulded cup. Our Spacers, already well-known through our underwired model, allow the skin to breathe while adapting to the shape of the breast without increasing volume. Its fine aerated & regular foam provides exceptional comfort. Our new Spacer bra will be offered in the same size range as the existing Spacer underwired model, from B to G cup.

The second new product; an underwire bra with a moulded cup. To meet the different needs of the customers it will be offered in two choices for the Fall/Winter 22/23 collection. The first alternative is with opaque, smooth, and invisible mesh cups, the other will be designed with delicately and finely embroidered tulle cups to prevent it from showing through clothing. It will be produced from B to G cup.

Image: Louisa Bracq

Louisa Bracq introduces “BRACQ” a new Men’s Underwear Collection

The biggest announcement from Louisa Bracq this season is the exciting launch of its men’s underwear collection "BRACQ". The Louisa Bracq brand has grown and evolved with a new range of men’s underwear & loungewear. Still under the direction of the artistic director and great-grandson of Louisa Bracq - Matthieu Bracq – the French brand broadens the audience and explores new creative horizons with its Men's collection. A range of briefs, thongs, long and short boxers available in two basic colors black and white, but also an additional loungewear & sportswear range with pyjamas, sweatshirts, jogpants, t-shirts, and seamless ribbed cotton tank tops were designed in the unisex spirit.

Image: Louisa Bracq

The entire collection is produced in premium European materials offering ultimate comfort that is sure to win over new customers. The underwear line is made from very fine, Italian compact cotton fabric with a high % of elastomer which provides great comfort without too much compression. It also offers perfect breathability, designed to avoid the retention of perspiration which can sometimes create skin irritation. All the loungewear; sweatshirts and jogpants are entirely made from premium comfort knitted fabrics that are produced in France.