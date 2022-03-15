Love at first sight with Slaye

SLAYE

[ slei ] adjective

A combination of simplicity and minimalistic design with an eye for quality, comfort and timelessness.

Slaye was founded in 2017 by two shoe fanatics from Antwerp with a passion for footwear and over a decade of experience in the industry. Their love for design and authentic Italian craftsmanship gave life to the brand Slaye is today.

Slaye footwear, courtesy of the brand

CORE VALUES

In every step of the design process we fall back on our four most important core values:

/simplicity

/quality

/comfort

/timelessness

TIMELESS

Slaye was born out of a desire to create timeless shoes that combine the simplicity of minimalistic design and authentic Italian craftsmanship.

MISSION

The mission is to challenge the concept of luxury and make it affordable. Our goal is not only to create, but also to make a difference in how we approach seasonal fashion.

OUR FOCUS

Making elegant and timeless sandals that are trendy season after season. Rather than letting fleeting fashion trends to dictate our creative flow. Gradually we try to build upon what’s already good, instead of stimulating overconsumption and constantly being forced to reinvent yourself.

MINIMALISTIC

The minimalistic, effortless designs allow women to let their own personality shine through. We aim to create relevant collections that embody the comfort and confidence a woman needs to express her personal look.

Slaye footwear, courtesy of the brand

PRODUCTION

Since Slaye is an artisan brand, the sandals are handmade in southern Italy. The production consists of 5 basic steps: purchase of the cowhide leather at its natural state, creation of a model, manual immersion in a vegetable colour, manual finishing by the usage of small brushes and finally drying at the open air.

MATERIALS

The materials that are being used are mostly genuine leather in its natural color and later immersed in a vegetable colour.

VEGAN

Slaye is also working on expanding its vegan collection made from fruit wastes, such as apples, and synthetic components. Its succes is that from a physical point of view, these vegan sandals look like genuine leather sandals but they aren’t. More than three years of research has been done in order to offer the best quality possible.

We really hope you love our sandals as much as we do!

Slaye footwear, courtesy of the brand