Love is in the details: Eton's Valentine's Capsule

This Valentine’s Eton launches a limited-edition capsule collection that does all the talking. Designed in signature fabrics—luxurious twill shirts and silk accessories—that say everything that you’re dying to say.

Allover Print Shirt

The conversation starter—bold hearts for bold personalities. A hand painted print by our in-house print designer. Available in Slim and Contemporary fits, crafted in Eton’s 100 percent cotton Signature Twill.

White Shirt with Placket Patch

Subtle—a classic shirt with a sweet and subtle message. Available in Slim and Contemporary fits, made from 100 percent cotton Signature Twill shirt features a cutout heart patch on the placket.

Credits: Eton

Tie

For those who like a playful touch: hearts that make a loving impression. Made in Italy from 100% Silk.

Pocket Square

The finishing touch—a whole lotta love in your pocket. A hand painted print by our in-house Print designer. Made in Italy from 100 percent silk.