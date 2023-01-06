lovely sisters: Love Letters Autumn/Winter 2023

Between the conflicting priorities of individual desires and global changes, we have created a collection which successfully bridges the gap between action, butterflies in the tummy, understatement and peaceful calm. To achieve this feat, we are focusing on colours such as orange and jade-green. For the Autumn/Winter 2023 season opener, we have created a tribute to our customers.

The lovely sisters philosophy

“lovely sisters is a love story - and a proclamation of love to women in their prime. Women with rough edges and curves. Women who want to be visible at all times and have many stories to tell. Women who delight in life and have fun playing with fashion. As far as we’re concerned, maturity is cool and experience is sexy. Our collections reflect precisely that. They are modern, feminine, stylish, confident, active and hungry for more in every season.” – Melanie Warmuth, lovely sisters Head of Design

Image: Melanie Warmuth, lovely sisters Head of Design, courtesy of the brand

“To kick off the Autumn/Winter 2023 season, we’ve overhauled our overall approach to the collection and decided to put it together like a stylish & modern wardrobe. We have developed a foundation as the basis of the collection, which is only available twice a year at the start of the season. Compiled along the lines of a capsule wardrobe, the foundation consists of modern basics with a twist. All items can be combined with each other in a variety of ways. Our coordinated basic wardrobe is versatile, modern and stylish at the same time. Alongside the foundation, our collections focus increasingly on power pieces that emphasise the unique character of each woman and of the lovely sisters collection. Assertive, creative and inspiring - just like the women we dedicate our lovely sisters collection to. There’s no reason why women in their prime can’t be visible and audacious.” – Viktoria Simeoni, lovely sisters Creative Director

Image: Viktoria Simeoni, lovely sisters Creative Director, courtesy of the brand

The lovely sisters colours & prints

For our August 2023 delivery date, we are teaming up two shades of orange with a neutral background of grey mélange, off-white and black. Radiant, yet delicate mango joins warm rust to inject energy and create momentum within the design. Since we are luxuriating in colourful dynamics for the season’s kick-off, we are designing prints that are both present and restrained. Our minimals typify grown-up, modern women who have the confidence to mix colours and prints and wear them in unconventional styles. Perfectly matching our “Love” statement on accessories and tops, they combine harmony and elegance.

The September 2023 delivery date focuses on a harmonising jade-green. Our particular shade of jade epitomises the colour of relaxation, while the lovely sisters sky blue provides an expansive view and takes a deep breath. In times of profound change, our colourful styles offer peace and relaxation, take the pressure off our everyday lives and allow us to enjoy nature. We match this with a floral monochrome print which has a calming yet stylish effect on our lightweight viscose blend. On top of this, it works perfectly with our sporty power stripes.

Key styles | August 2023

“Our key outfits and stylish combinations are ushering in the approaching autumn season buzzing with anticipation and full of energy. The key piece in the collection is a soft jacquard sweater with ‘Love’ lettering. Progressive and feminine in equal measure, we pair it with wide, flowing palazzo trousers in heavy satin with a geometric black and white print. Combined with sneakers, it’s the perfect look for a stroll through town ending with coffee & cake at your favourite café,” says Head of Design Melanie Warmuth about the collection.

Can’t have a collection without shirt dresses? That’s right! A midi length shirt dress is the ultimate go-to item right now. We have opted for a heavy satin version that emphasises feminine silhouettes. A blouson crafted from chunky twill completes this must-have look. One last question: Boots or sneakers? Both, most definitely! Ottoman prints make a statement in the dress segment: Feminine versions with wrap, or shift dress styles with V-necks and flounce details on the sleeves give our customers a stylish look.

Jumpers with a carrée neckline and milano sleeves in the dark orange shade rust make for eye-catching entrances. We love pairing them with sporty, wide-leg trousers with a belt detail. For the basic pieces any wardrobe needs, we have come up with favourite items that can be combined in a variety of ways. We have created blouses with small geo-print and a material-mix blouse made of soft viscose-elastane with a satin front in mango, off-white and black. For colder days, the best choices are a knitted jumper and cardigan combo in a rice grain look or a jumper with a trendy minimal structure.

We are matching the lovely sisters ready-mades, a longer-cut blazer and a pair of shortened chinos in small retro check made from a soft viscose-polyester mix, with our Love T-shirt. The urban look is perfect for any time of day or night: Wear it with black ankle boots in the office, with sneakers in your free time and with slingbacks in the evening.

Image: lovely sisters, SS23 courtesy of the brand

Key Styles | September 2023

Head of Design Melanie Warmuth discusses the September delivery date: “After an invigorating summer, we are going for a more relaxed and free-flowing vibe. For the lovely sisters September delivery date, we have imagined inspirational city trips, cool understated looks and big city ambience. Not to mention stylish laissezfaire. That’s why our key looks combine femininity with urban chic. Our prototype style is a cross between kick-flare trousers and sporty zipper pockets, soft print blouses with peplum and ruffled sleeve details. A short blazer with flap pockets completes the outfit. It’s an all-day look.”

A cosy knit with a striped look worn with leather trousers is just the thing when it gets drafty. Both can easily hold out against the first cool days and nights of September. The combo is a must-have for autumn 2023. Equally indispensable is our doublebreasted blazer jacket which comes in a trans-seasonal style courtesy of its textured houndstooth cotton fabric. The material allows it to be worn both indoors and outdoors. We’re once again sharing our heartfelt messages via lightly striped shirts with a heart detail.

In September, the shirt dress has once more earned its place as a key look in the lovely sisters collection. Its monochrome floral print and midi length give it a light and feminine feel. A short quilted waistcoat adds a robust, edgy twist to the look.

Our ready-to-wear collection is a must-have for September: We are reinterpreting the classic little black dress as a single-breasted blazer and pairing it with our kick flare. Tops in structured, stretchy fabric are perfect companions to the blazer. A new addition to the collection is our first knitted dress in rib-knit design, which comes with a belt. Our knitted beret, an iconic accessory, rounds off the look. On that note: Vive la vie!