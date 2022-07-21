Luke 1977 presents Luke X Nathan Dawe
5 hours ago
Luke 1977 announced a new partnership with DJ Nathan Dawe.
The result is a 15-piece limited-edition capsule collection inspired by Ibiza, the edit features a range of relaxed T-shirts, shorts, matching sets and bucket hats executed with the brand's obsession for quality.
“I love this collection and as we both share the “detail is everything” mindset collaborating with Nathan has been a very natural, creative experience. The results are stunning, from cut and sew tricot sets to oversized dip dyed stories fused with the fantastic ‘leopard palm camo’ print there really is a look for everyone!” – Luke Roper, Creative director
“I’m so happy to be working with Luke 1977 and for everyone to see what we’ve created. I’ve been a massive fan of the brand for years so to now have my own range with them is exciting. I hope everyone loves the clothes as much as I do!” - Nathan Dawe
Luke 1977 was set up in the West Midlands in 2001, having grown over the years as a British independent with massive success in fashion as well as sports performance kickstarted by co-designing the Aston Villas kit for the promotion-winning 2018/2019 season.
This limited-edition party collection is launching in stores & online on the 15th of July.