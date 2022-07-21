Luke 1977 presents Luke X Nathan Dawe

Luke 1977 announced a new partnership with DJ Nathan Dawe.

The result is a 15-piece limited-edition capsule collection inspired by Ibiza, the edit features a range of relaxed T-shirts, shorts, matching sets and bucket hats executed with the brand's obsession for quality.

Luke X Nathan Dawe, courtesy of the brand

“I love this collection and as we both share the “detail is everything” mindset collaborating with Nathan has been a very natural, creative experience. The results are stunning, from cut and sew tricot sets to oversized dip dyed stories fused with the fantastic ‘leopard palm camo’ print there really is a look for everyone!” – Luke Roper, Creative director

Luke X Nathan Dawe, courtesy of the brand

“I’m so happy to be working with Luke 1977 and for everyone to see what we’ve created. I’ve been a massive fan of the brand for years so to now have my own range with them is exciting. I hope everyone loves the clothes as much as I do!” - Nathan Dawe

Luke X Nathan Dawe, courtesy of the brand

Luke 1977 was set up in the West Midlands in 2001, having grown over the years as a British independent with massive success in fashion as well as sports performance kickstarted by co-designing the Aston Villas kit for the promotion-winning 2018/2019 season.

This limited-edition party collection is launching in stores & online on the 15th of July.