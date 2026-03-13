Lululemon unveils Spring Run: Performance and Style meet in new runner collection

For runners, running is more than just a sport; it is an integral part of their identity. With spring/summer 2026, Lululemon introduces a collection designed to support this goal-oriented mindset through ultra-lightweight, breathable pieces with distinctive styling.

The collection combines community-favourite styles with new silhouettes that reinterpret preppy aesthetics with a modern, performance-driven twist. It features sporty stripes; nostalgic shades like Oxford Red and Clubhouse Blue; fresh hues such as Foam Cloud; sophisticated neutrals; and bold prints, including a technical leopard print. These elements are brought together in unexpected combinations, designed to support performance and integrate into daily wear.

Technical innovation is at the core of the offering. The special edition Fast and Free™ tank tops feature a striped mesh with open and closed-knit structures to enhance ventilation and provide targeted coverage.

The Swiftly™ tops are crafted with a circular knit construction that enhances airflow. The jacquard leopard pattern, also featured in the menswear Metal Vent Tech™ line, is developed with a technical structure that optimises breathability.

Credits: Lululemon

Credits: Lululemon

The Fast and Free™ line, the core of the running collection, is crafted from technical fabrics like Nulux™, which wicks moisture and dries quickly, offering an utterly lightweight feel. The design is minimal and engineered to reduce distractions, featuring integrated pockets for essentials and new seasonal versions of T-shirts, tank tops, leggings and shorts.

Field-tested by brand ambassadors in Los Angeles, SS26 reaffirms Lululemon's commitment to creating pieces that combine performance, comfort and style, helping runners turn every goal into a new achievement.