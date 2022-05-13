Luxury fashion brand BODA SKINS launches club-culture inspired ‘88 Collaboration with Peter J Walsh

Luxury fashion brand, BODA SKINS, has launched their ‘88 capsule in collaboration with Peter J Walsh, a pioneering photographer celebrated for his work capturing the rise of acid house during the 80’s in Manchester.

Using Peter’s iconic photography taken at the city’s legendary nightclub events, the BODA team have created a collection rooted in the history of Manchester. Using images captured during the momentous ‘Second Summer of Love’, the dance floor is most known for its acid pink appearance, a colour that symbolises love between all those in attendance, no matter what ethnicity, or what part of the country they were from.

Picture: BODA SKINS, ‘88 capsule in collaboration with Peter J Walsh, courtesy of the brand

Launching with a varied line-up of products, from oversized hoodies to clean-fitting T-shirts, the capsule also features BODA’s most iconic leather fabrication in the best-selling Hendrix leather. The standout pieces are the ‘88 Bombers, drawing on influence from Peter’s photopraph of the acid pink arena. The ‘88 Leather Bomber’ is an oversized, 100% cow leather silhouette in a striking ‘acid pink’ colourway, whilst the ‘88 Reversible Nylon Bomber’ allows Peter’s most iconic image to take centre stage as it covers the entire external lining.

The ‘Ravers’ collection of tees and hoodies offer an entry-level option into the collection, coming in relaxed fits that channel the in-style looks of 1988, while effortlessly synergising with today’s most current streetwear looks. Existing BODA SKINS staples have also had an ‘88 makeover, with the Acid Pink Kay Michaels Leather Leggings along with the unisex rave-lined Hendrix both falling effortlessly into place to round out this striking collection.

Picture: BODA SKINS, ‘88 capsule in collaboration with Peter J Walsh, courtesy of the brand

Based in Manchester and crafted in best-in-class artisan mills across the globe, BODA SKINS is on a quest to create the best products in the world. Sustainable, slow fashion has always been at the centre of their DNA since Nathan Alexander, BODA’s CEO and founder, launched the label 10 years ago.

Picture: BODA SKINS, ‘88 capsule in collaboration with Peter J Walsh, courtesy of the brand