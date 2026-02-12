The LV Diamonds collection welcomes four new creations, celebrating both the universal aura of diamond and the timeless strength of the Monogram Flower through the exclusive LV Monogram Star cut. Every gemstone comes with a digital certificate, testifying to Louis Vuitton’s journey towards ever greater excellence and transparency.

Tradition and innovation came together to create LV Diamonds, which has been crafting the perfect rings, solitaires, wedding bands, earrings, and pendants for illuminating life’s most precious moments since 2022. This exceptional collection conveys the power of devotion through the everlasting nature of gemstones – a devotion that echoes throughout the ensemble’s powerful aesthetics, inspired by the House’s iconic motifs and skilled artisans. A succession of techniques, meticulously carried out by hand so as to capture the essence of Louis Vuitton jewelry.

The LV Diamonds collection also showcases an exclusive diamond cut that required several years of research and development. The LV Monogram Star cut – the most precious interpretation of the Monogram canvas designed in 1896 by Gaston Vuitton – heightens each diamond’s gleam, bringing to light every perfectly symmetrical petal’s luminosity, volume, and depth.

A masterstroke that imbues such radiant modernity into diamonds requires truly exceptional rough gemstones. In this vivid illustration of technical prowess, the orientation of each of the diamond’s 53 facets (compared to the 57 facets of a traditional brilliant-cut diamond) was painstakingly studied, cut, and polished by hand to capture as much light as possible.