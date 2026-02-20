LV Formal FW 2026

Launching February 19th, 2026, a meticulously designed collection of Louis Vuitton Formal Menswear addresses and exceeds the dress codes set by any Spring-to-Summer celebrations, from breakfast meeting to black tie, from crisp to warming temperatures. Squarely within the iconic universe of modern distinction and legacy refinement proposed by Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams, this ready-to-wear and made-to-measure apparel is organized into the categories of Timeless Business, Modern Tailoring, and Evening – each occasioning the utmost elegance and pragmatism. Today's businessman is infinitely ambidextrous, able to adapt and assert himself anywhere. His outfit stands out for its classical sensibility and exquisite quality, while simultaneously integrating with his fast-paced landscape. It is seasonless yet transitional.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton Formal Menswear Timeless Business collection subtly imbues superfine materiality with micro-patterning: pinstripes of miniscule LV Flowers, a tiny Damier Seeds jacquard, a tessellation of interlocking LVs, or a tone-on-tone Monogram. Modern Tailoring sees a more eclectic set, crosshatching gestures from workwear, trucker staples, uniforms, dandyism – a study in switching codes to find order within an array of dynamic references. Gaston, Napolitana, and Pont Neuf suiting, with short or long sleeve shirting, is layered with a wool cashmere reversible gilet or half-zip sweater, and a light, water-repellent hooded and shirt-collard ripstop parka, adorned with the symbols of sophistication. Wool twill suiting takes cues from carpenter styles, adding pleats and lapels to riveted pocket fronts and embossed jean buttons, or in the case of a 3-in-1 technical jacket, a removable inner vest with a packable hood.

The casual, zippered blouson is elevated with soft suede panels, LV-stamped leather bands that recall the House's Courrier Lozine Trunk, and silk cable knit sleeves – or a or reversible Micro Flower Damier cashmere wool blend. Cardigans, crewnecks, zip-ups, and polos in silk blend knits are subtly striped with pointelle Damier and Monogram elements, crested with smart embroideries. Evening wear takes an outstanding approach, inflecting tuxedo silhouettes with the fluid grace of open collar dressing gowns. On a silk mohair wool double-breasted Gaston suit, the Monogram is miniaturized and highly spaced, inspired by loungewear. A truly versatile silken pyjama-style set features a cheetah-print motif, which is also found on a satin-finish wool suit. A collarless jacket is embellished with luminous pinstripes; a wool crewneck sweater features crystalline lines twisted with the intersecting LV – adding a new way to stand out at any upscale function.

Credits: Louis Vuttion

Credits: Louis Vuttion

As for Formal Footwear, the Varenne Richelieu and Chelsea Boot; the Sorbonne Loafer; and the LV Flex Derby, Loafer, and Chelsea Boot are each seen in calf leather, with individualizing details. The Kensington Derby and Loafer are seen in a mix of glazed and Monogram-printed calf leather. The Bastille Derby and Loafer is seen in aerogram grained calf leather and corresponds with a matching iconic leather good animation. A new addition to the collection, the LV Gent Loafer, in either soft calf or soft suede, gets its ultra-supple feel from a meticulous sacchetto construction, an Italian technique that involves stitching a lining directly onto the upper, creating a glove-like fit. Its strap is inset with a leather enchape that recalls the House's heritage of easeful travel design in a modern yet discreet signature. Exclusively Evening shoes, the LV Premiere Oxford and Slipper, are seen in patent calf and Monogram-printed luminous patent leather, respectively.

Credits: Louis Vuttion

The revamped LV Aerogram line of leather bags, carryon luggage, and wallets takes work seriously, its understated details such as embossed V designs that nod to airport tarmac arrows – unmissable in smooth, small grain calf leather. Styling accessories for the entire Formal line include Monogram Flower cufflinks and tie clips in enamelled silver; a leather baseball cap with a monochromatic LV medallion; silk ties, bowties, and pocket squares in matching patterns; and LV Signature Aviator sunglasses. Belts are made from patinated calf, ostrich, or rare crocodile.