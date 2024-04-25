LYCRA® brand launches new customizable fit solution at Kingpins Amsterdam

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry, announced the launch of a revolutionary new targeted shaping innovation for stretch denim at a press conference at Kingpins Amsterdam today.

LYCRA FitSense denim technology is a shaping technology engineered to provide a unique fit solution to consumers of all body types and shapes. Its advanced shaping effect delivers targeted support to common trouble spots that can impact garment fit, such as the tummy and waist, thighs and rear, offering a customizable fit solution that is a breakthrough for the denim industry.

“Targeted support is engineered into stretch jeans using our technology, new fabric construction, and precision garment making,” said Ebru Ozaydin, The LYCRA Company’s global strategic marketing director for denim, wovens, and ready-to-wear. “Our innovative solution is discreet and invisible, and jeans retain the authentic denim look and feel consumers love.”

Designers working for brands and garment makers will be able to take their craft to the next level by choosing where to shape, support, and lift, delivering a customized fit experience that will help consumers look and feel great in their jeans. This innovation also offers the potential to increase consumer satisfaction and reduce costly returns related to poor fit.

“The LYCRA® brand has consistently redefined what is possible, and our technologies continue to reshape the apparel industry,” said Steve Stewart, chief brand & innovation officer. “We’re thrilled to bring LYCRA FitSense® denim technology to market and look forward to showcasing it at Kingpins China in May and Kingpins New York in July.”

For the third consecutive year, the LYCRA® brand has teamed up with the House of Denim Foundation and Jean School students to mount the exhibition “Stretch Yourself #3: Denim of the Future, Designed by Gen Z.” Once again, talented student designers have created inspiring silhouettes that feature innovative fabrics from leading mills and powered by The LYCRA Company’s technologies.

Kingpins visitors can also learn more about the development of bio-derived LYCRA® fiber made with QIRA®. The LYCRA Company has teamed up with Qore®, the maker of QIRA®, to enable the world’s first large-scale commercial production of renewable elastane. Available in early 2025, this sustainable product will use field corn to reduce the carbon footprint of LYCRA® fiber by up to 44 percent* and is expected to offer equivalent performance.

The LYCRA® brand is also celebrating 20 years of Kingpins Shows, including 10 years in Amsterdam, by sponsoring a happy hour at the end of the first day. DJ Red Planet will provide the soundtrack as memorable moments in the iconic brand's 65-year history flash on monitors. Opening remarks will recognize the elastane brand's status as the longest-standing sponsor of the show and the strong bond both companies share.

"A sure sign of success in life is who chooses to accompany you on the journey,” said Andrew Olah, Founder and CEO of Kingpins. “The LYCRA Company has been an amazing partner to so many in the jeans business and Kingpins has gained so much by our close relationship over two decades.”

To learn more about new LYCRA FitSense® denim technology, visit The LYCRA Company in the blue zone stand 11 at Kingpins Amsterdam,