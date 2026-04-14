Lycra® VintageFX Fiber Officially Launches at Kingpins Amsterdam

The Lycra Company, a global leader in fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry, today announced the global launch of Lycra® VintageFX fiber at Kingpins Amsterdam, April 15-16. This next-generation fiber delivers the authentic look of vintage denim in modern silhouettes while providing the comfort, fit and shape retention that consumers expect from stretch denim.

Designed for denim and woven fabrics, Lycra® VintageFX fiber sets a new performance benchmark, enabling brands and mills to recreate rigid, heritage-inspired looks without sacrificing recovery, durability, or wearer comfort. This innovation responds to the industry’s shift toward away-from-the-body silhouettes and looser fits—including wide-leg, flares, boyfriend, and mom jeans—where maintaining fit and stability remains a challenge, particularly in the waist, hips and crotch.

“After previewing Lycra® VintageFX fiber at Kingpins Amsterdam last year, we’re excited to officially introduce it to the global denim community,” said Ebru Ozaydin, product category director – denim and ready-to-wear at The Lycra Company. “For brands and garment makers, its dual-core yarn construction, low growth, and high recovery open new design possibilities. These features enable compact, less bulky fabrics with an authentic vintage appearance, but without the instability of traditional low-stretch constructions.”

A New Standard in Comfort Stretch Denim

Engineered with a proprietary and patent-pending fabric application, Lycra® VintageFX fiber works in tandem with Lycra® fiber in a dual-core structure. During finishing, this fiber shrinks under heat, controlling elastic extension, protecting the fiber core, and delivering enhanced shape retention to reduce bagging and sagging. Additional technical benefits include:

Low growth and good recovery, even after industrial wash and bleach processes

Compact fabric construction for better drape and less bulk

Authentic vintage denim aesthetics with soft compression and a gentle-to-the-skin feel

Reduced seam slippage for improved garment quality and longer wear life

The result is a fabric solution that supports modern comfort stretch denim, balancing heritage-inspired looks with the needs of contemporary lifestyles. Apparel made with this fiber also qualifies for Lycra XTRA LIFE® fiber branding at the point of sale, reinforcing garment durability.

Credits: The Lycra Company

Value for Brands and Retailers

“Lycra® VintageFX fiber enables brands and retailers to deliver a strong consumer value proposition, filling a critical market gap while elevating collections,” said Arnaud Ruffin, vice president, brands and retail at The Lycra Company. “This product shows how our commitment to textile innovation supports the value chain with unique, performance-driven solutions.”

Lycra® VintageFX fiber has passed The Lycra Company’s rigorous testing protocols, ensuring consistent performance, durability, and quality. Brands and mills can also access co-creation opportunities at Lycra® Labs, where they can tap into deep technical expertise and collaborative innovation to bring distinctive stretch solutions to market.

Show visitors can also experience sample fabrics and garments made with Lycra® RENEWABLE fiber, which is made from 70 percent plant-based resources. This spandex supports efforts to reduce the environmental impact of apparel, offering a more sustainable option for denim. Lycra® ADAPTIV fiber, which offers a second-skin fit and enables size-inclusive denim, will also be on display.

Kingpins’ guests are invited to visit The Lycra Company’s representatives at stand B10 at the SugarFactory in Amsterdam. To schedule a meeting at the show or learn more about Lycra® VintageFX fiber, visit this website.