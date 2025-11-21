Lyle & Scott Celebrates Terrace Football Culture with its First Collaboration with Fly Nowhere

Creative studio Fly Nowhere have imagined a collection of Lyle & Scott casual pieces that echo the longstanding influence of UK terrace culture upon the world.

Lyle & Scott has been a part of football culture for decades, not as a marketing exercise but as a natural presence in both teamwear and terraces. Fly Nowhere’s reputation for pushing the boundaries of modern football identity brings a design lens rooted in art and storytelling. Together, the two brands offer a perspective that feels both rooted and forward-facing, with the two creative forces – one with heritage in football style, and the other with vision for its future – meeting on shared ground.

Credits: Lyle & Scott

The capsule is made up of engineered knitwear, football jerseys, graphic long sleeves, track jackets and collaborative accessories. Each piece has been developed to exist comfortably in both fashion spaces and cultural football circles, with cuts and detailing that reference warm-up kits, bootleg club gear and early 2000s terrace fashion.

Credits: Lyle & Scott

The colour palette blends violet blues, neon purples, iced greys, and saturated cobalt tones, along with a tartan created for Lyle & Scott’s 150th anniversary last year.

Fly Nowhere’s transmedia creative efforts are inspired by subculture, travel, art, and football, and directed by Diego Moscosoni (Venezia FC, AS Roma, Supreme). The studio’s focus is storytelling through imagery, film, exhibitions, and the creation of “artifacts” of subculture such as streetwear. Projects feature collaboration with artists, athletes, and brands touching London, Milan, Tokyo and New York. Expect the ongoing Lyle and Scott by Fly Nowhere collaboration in 2026.

Credits: Lyle & Scott

The Lyle & Scott x Fly Nowhere collection is available 20.11.25 online at lyleandscott.com and footballcafe.shop, alongside the opening of the new Football Cafe Imports shop in New York with the opening of the exhibition ‘CLOBBER: 150 years of style inspired by UK subculture and football.’