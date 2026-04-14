Lyle & Scott Drops Heat Reactive Shell Jacket

Lyle & Scott is excited to announce the expansion of its outerwear offering with the Heat Reactive Shell Jacket.

Credits: Lyle & Scott

The jacket is a modern rework of a Lyle & Scott terrace staple. The silhouette gained notoriety for its adaptability, water resistance and light weight, making it a practical and popular choice for many football fans watching the beautiful game.

The style, now updated for 2026, has playfully incorporated the duality and ever-changing weather conditions of the British climate into its product development. The tone shifts as temperatures change, responding to the environment in real time as wearers move from cold streets to warm interiors.

Whilst polos and knitwear remain at the core of the brands product offering, this drop highlights a desire to modernise and explore technical fabrications on a classic silhouette. There is a brand wide desire to not be rigid when delving into the brands archival hits and a willingness to experiment to move forwards.

That mindset has always been part of Lyle & Scott. Longevity comes from evolution. By testing new technologies and pushing product beyond the expected, the brand stays true to its heritage while stepping into what comes next.

The dark sediment / laser beam jacket returns after strong demand from the AW25 run. The jacket is now also available in an additional new colourway - dark navy / bubble blue. Both are available online.

Credits: Lyle & Scott