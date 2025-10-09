Lyle & Scott launches Levels Collection: a new annual platform for collaboration

Following its 150th anniversary in 2024, Lyle & Scott introduces the Levels Collection, an annual project spotlighting new voices in design. The first editions, created with the UK designers Georgina Hunt, Arun Rose, and Esme Marsh (This Uniform), launch exclusively on Zalando and the label’s website throughout October and November 2025.

The collection will be unveiled in Berlin with a two-day event at Open Space, Linienstr. 111. Past Lives. Future Fits. opens 9 October for invited guests, followed by a launch party on 10 October featuring German musician Moonkid (live) and an Einhundert takeover – a Berlin-based music and cultural collective – with Mobilegirl and Nico Adomako.

Credits: Lyle & Scott

Credits: Lyle & Scott

Guests will also preview AW26 Levels collections by Rens Van Strien (R90TWO), Sophie Hird, and Liberty Rose (Studio Seventy).

“Levels follows our 150th anniversary and looks to an exciting future. The success of the first year has created an annual collaboration with emerging designers who challenge and stretch what Lyle & Scott can be.”