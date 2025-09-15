Lyle & Scott taps Stutterheim for outerwear capsule

Heritage meets modern resilience in Lyle & Scott’s latest collaboration with Swedish outerwear purveyor Stutterheim.

Announced via the brand’s LinkedIn channel, the capsule introduces a curated selection of garments that blend British knitwear tradition with Nordic rainwear refinement. The line is designed to withstand inclement weather and redefine the way we navigate it. Described as “a uniform for uncertain days,” the capsule embodies a quiet yet assured confidence. It brings together the understated authority of Scottish craftsmanship with the stark, minimalist cool that defines modern Swedish design.

Founded in 1874 in the textile hub of Hawick, Lyle & Scott has built a reputation for knitwear excellence. From the golf course to the football terraces, its eagle emblem has become a symbol across subcultures. Today, the brand reinterprets its heritage through a focused offering of wardrobe staples that blend timeless appeal with contemporary ease.

Credits: Lyle & Scott

Credits: Lyle & Scott

Credits: Lyle & Scott

Balancing this British lineage is Stutterheim, a Stockholm-based outerwear label renowned for its melancholic aesthetic and unwavering commitment to utilitarian minimalism. Grounded in emotional durability and stripped-back design, Stutterheim creates garments that shield against the elements as well as evoke mood, movement, and quiet defiance.

The resulting collection distills the essence of both houses into a concise, functional, and versatile wardrobe. Muted tones, technical silhouettes, and water-repellent fabrics lend the capsule a trans-seasonal sensibility, engineered for unpredictable climates and urban life alike. More than weatherproof attire, these are garments designed for the in-between moments.