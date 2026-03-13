M&S unveils its Spring/Summer 26’ collection: A new season of ‘Love That!’ style

After one of the wettest starts to the year - alongside some much-needed sunshine – customers are looking forward to shopping M&S’ newest ‘Love That!’ styles.

Customers are seeking clothes that feel stylish, offer greater versatility and are underpinned by value - pieces that work harder, for longer and spark genuine excitement. This season, M&S answers that call to action: with a collection designed to re‑energise wardrobes and re‑ignite the joy of getting dressed.

Blending easy dressing, modern silhouettes, tactile textures and sun‑drenched confidence - this year’s collection captures the spirit of contemporary dressing: elevated and designed for everyday ease. From sun-up linen layering to sunset-ready separates, SS26 is a celebration of relaxed luxury, elevated design and versatile styling that transitions effortlessly from weekday polish to weekend escapism.

This season, Autograph delivers a masterclass in refined simplicity, blending premium fabrics with clean, architectural silhouettes. The SS26 offering is grounded in a rich, understated palette - from soft neutrals to classic black, with pieces that command a quiet confidence. Tailored trousers with sculptural volume, cropped leather jackets, fluid wide-leg co-ords and evening separates showcase Autograph’s signature sophistication. These are investment-worthy wardrobe icons: modern, versatile and deliberately pared back, designed for customers seeking polished ease and enduring luxury in their everyday dressing.

Per Una steps into SS26 with an effortless blend of romantic detailing and relaxed, lived‑in ease. The collection pairs broderie and lace textures with soft, earthy tones and easy denim, creating a wardrobe that feels expressive, feminine and instantly wearable. Sleeveless embroidered tops, slouchy indigo layers, relaxed jeans and warm-toned knits embody Per Una’s signature craft-led aesthetic, reimagined for the modern woman. Each piece is designed to mix beautifully – adding character, softness and a touch of boho spirit to everyday dressing.

Goodmove steps into SS26 with a refined focus on comfort, movement and everyday versatility. This season’s palette of warm, earthy tones elevates the activewear and lifestyle offering, while streamlined silhouettes bring a fashion‑forward edge to performance essentials. Seamless stretch sets, breathable layers and lightweight outerwear are designed to move with the body – ideal for everything from morning workouts to on‑the‑go weekends. Thoughtful detailing, innovative fabrics and clever layering pieces ensure Goodmove continues to deliver high‑function style that works seamlessly across active and lifestyle moments.

The SS26 Holiday Shop at M&S brings together sun-ready swimwear, breezy linen and effortless dresses for the ultimate warm‑weather wardrobe. Sculptural swimsuits in contemporary checks sit alongside bold printed pieces, including sheer, wide‑leg trousers in fluid animal patterns for a statement poolside look. Lightweight linen separates from relaxed wide‑leg trousers to easy shirts and tailored shorts, offer breathable, mix‑and‑match versatility that layers beautifully over swim. Completing the capsule, fluid resort dresses, playful printed midis and minimal strappy sundresses deliver effortless day‑to‑evening elegance, creating a holiday collection that feels polished, modern and perfectly designed for summer escapes.

This season, Jaeger reaffirms its reputation for impeccably crafted, heritage-rooted style with a fresh, modern lens. The SS26 collection champions fluid tailoring, elevated fabrics and a rich, sophisticated colour palette. Sharp yet soft silhouettes, from crisp ivory suits with effortless drape to deep, warm-toned silk-blend separates, showcase Jaeger’s commitment to luxury craftsmanship and refined simplicity. Each piece is designed to be timeless yet contemporary, offering versatile day‑to‑evening dressing that feels as confident as it is considered. Jaeger continues to deliver wardrobe icons for customers who value quality, longevity and unmistakable elegance.

Footwear and accessories bring a vibrant mix of texture, colour and contemporary design, offering the finishing touches that define the season’s confident aesthetic. Playful jelly shoes in bold citrus tones add a nostalgic yet thoroughly modern twist to summer dressing, complemented by coordinating jelly bags that introduce a graphic, sun‑lit edge. Rich brown leather sandals deliver everyday polish, while statement jewellery, including chunky resin‑effect bracelets and sculptural accessories, brings depth and character. Straw bags join the lineup as a key warm‑weather staple, offering relaxed, beach‑ready texture that pairs effortlessly with linen, swim and holiday looks. Together, these pieces balance fun, utility and refinement, completing SS26 with accessories that feel fresh, versatile and full of personality.