MA.STRUM Drops new FW23 Outerwear Collection

Drawing on military inspired design and utilising the best technical fabrics, the collection is an eclectic mix of Parkas, Peacoats, Down Jackets and Field Smocks. The AW23 collection features down insulation and bonded laminated fabrics that provide warmth and comfort giving the wearer total protection this Autumn Winter, whatever the weather. Their standout coat for the season being the 3-in-1 Parka. Produced with a laminated outer shell, this parka comes loaded with features. These include two-way zipper, six outer storage pockets, large woven reflective sleeve compass logo, whilst snapped inside is a detachable, hooded, Down Bomber jacket with detachable chest logo. This style can be worn three ways: as it is, as a shell Parka or as a Down Bomber. Hence the name 3-in-1 Parka.

In addition to their core colours of Black, Oil Slick, Navy and Ash, MA.STRUM have added a fresh palette of colourful muted tones including, Loden Frost, Dark Parma, Coral Gold and Storm Blue. Outerwear prices range from 295 pounds to 535 pounds, and the collection can be viewed from today at their webshop.

For wholesale/stockist enquiries contact [email protected]