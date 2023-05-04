Ma.strum: Pushing the European market with new distributors

Ma.strum is a British menswear brand specialised in military-inspired, technical clothing apparel - the brand name is an abbreviation for the slogan ‘Master of Arts, Rhythm of Life. The brand found its beginnings in late 2008. Originally launched as a partnership with the Massimo Osti Archive, which is dedicated to its namesake late designer, the brand became independent after a while and still proudly remains so to this day. The brand “exits at the intersection of fashion and function” and is “dedicated to the pursuit of textile innovation and utilitarian design”, a unique approach that sets Ma.strum apart from other contemporary brands. Since 2011, the brand is under the stewardship of owner and CEO John Sharp and is headquartered in Essex in England.

Ma.strum designs are the product of an extensive research and development process, in which the creators investigate how the wearer engages with their garment and how the garment protects them in turn. While each collection boasts a variety of influences, Ma.strum draws the lion’s share of their inspiration from the sportswear world, as well as performance clothing and military design elements.

Expanding the audience while remaining true to their customers

Ma.strum is experiencing success in several EU countries - reason enough for the brand to expand their network and reaching out to consumers who understand and appreciate their design ethic and innovative approach.

Adjacencies are as important in a retail environment as they are in a distributor. It's important that the distributor has the right brand profile to ensure that the buying traffic that passes through their showrooms meets expectations both in terms of price and market position. Simon Walker, Global Head of Sales and Marketing

Ma.strum hopes to develop new and exciting products through research and development in fabrication, brand application and silhouettes. The brand aims to continue to meet the expectations of their customer base while also attracting new audiences - pushing forward the success the brand has experienced in the past years.