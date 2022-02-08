Maaji Swimwear "Lucky Me" Swimwear & Beachwear Summer 2022 Collection

Maaji introduces Lucky Me, Summer 2022 collection. We live life contemplating the meaning of luck. Will we be lucky in love? The lucky winner? So many lucky symbols: while inside each of us lives our own lucky charm! Why leave it to luck? Trust the instinct; it makes you: you!

Lucky you, lucky us… lucky me!

New floral prints, retro style, and neon pastel colors. This lucky collection presents convertible pieces, new textures, and easy-on dresses. Popsicle Orange, Herbal Green, Spot Butterfly, Maya Blue, and Lavender Criss are among the lucky winner colors of this collection. Bright, fun, and fantastic! We are all in for Catching rainbows, finding 4-leaf clovers, and living happy instants of luck! "Lucky Me is a collection that shows how special you are; you are authentic and unique. Living now and living here makes you lucky enough! We are fortunate to smile, hug, and love. We are lucky to be alive to enjoy the sea, friends, family, and most importantly, ourselves!" Laura Martínez, swimwear designer.

Why leave it to luck? Trust the instinct and fall in love with the trending pieces in the collection: Herbal Green Ursule is a must-have U Wire bandeau top, an extra touch to an already stunning suit. Fandango Lark & Fandango Lanai are the perfect neon color block everyone will love this spring break. Simple Seventies Voyage is your new favorite bottom; geometric print and cute frills are the lucky combos for summer!

Picture: Maaji, Swimwear SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Shimmers are here to stay! Black Panther Brilliant is an irresistible underwire molded top. Skimpy and flirty pieces like Chinoiserie No Words & Chinoiserie Sunny bikini set are the perfect sexy tanning combo! Finally, Star Flower Katie, a key item in this collection, flirty cut-out and convertible, is the ideal summer one-piece.

We are fortunate to live here, to live now. Lucky you, lucky us… LUCKY ME!

About Maaji

The Brand

Maaji is a lifestyle brand rooted in swimwear, created to deliver Maajic by surprising and spreading joy for a tribe of young-spirited people who are socially and environmentally conscious. Our Name is Maaji, and we pronounce it “Magi”.

The Product

Maaji creations are characterized by their ocean-inspired color prints, fun combinations, and unexpected details. Proud of its home, Maaji label reads: We are Made in Colombia with Maajic.

The Company

Founded in 2003 by Colombian sisters, Manuela and Amalia Sierra, Maaji was built on the principle of making a positive impact through good deeds. That means practicing inclusion, transparency, ethical production, embracing diversity, and doing more to minimize our environmental footprint through our sustainable practices.

Maaji is present in more than 57 countries and has 15 stand-alone stores across the Americas.

We rely on numerous partners such as Nordstrom, Revolve, Galerias Lafayette, Corte Ingles, Amazon, Zappos, Neiman Marcus, Anthropologie, and Bloomingdales.

We deliver Maajic to make life an endless summer!

