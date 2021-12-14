MAC autumn/ winter 2022 men’s collection

Nothing is quite as it was, but nothing really changes

Wald/ Rossbach,: MAC presents a diverse and trendy men’s collection for Autumn/Winter 2022. Classic fundamental, dark elegance, humble & sustainable and functional performance are the inspiration themes of the current denim and flat styles. Design varieties in classic elegance and constant MAC quality complete the menswear collection. ‘A hybrid between business and loungewear has evolved,’ says Simon Khasani, Creative Director MAC Menswear. ‘We regard these themes as a continuation of the summer styles in harmony with nature,’ the head designer adds. The MAC collection is for men who appreciate comfortable styles, but don’t want to miss out on elegance.

Classic Fundamentals

The Classic Fundamentals theme radiates classic aesthetics. As the name implies, here the MAC Menswear team presents timeless styles in flowing, high-quality fabrics, such as exquisite wool melanges, sustainable polyester viscose and high-quality cotton Tencel blends. Fine Tencel corduroy, real wool, flannel and Giza denim play an important role among the fundamentals.

The shapes look tailored and sartorial. Wide and straight styles are expanded. Many chino varieties are offered and pleated styles such as Paco, Tyler and Alex are being expanded as well. The looks are monochrome with tonal layers. With the exception of discreet stripes, there are hardly any patterned areas. The fabrics are mainly plain and near-plain. Neutral colours are upgraded with pastels. The trend theme is completed by continuously evolving classics.

Dark Elegance

This collection theme forms a contrast to the previous theme. Black is the main colour. It is contrasted by red shades. Dark brown is also important. The soft fabrics live from matt-gloss contrasts and emphasise the dark elegant atmosphere of the collection theme. As an alternative to the wide silhouettes, the styles come in slim, sharply cut shapes. Slim tapered shapes such as Griffin and the new G-Cycle are becoming important. Crease varieties bring noblesse to the collection. Fabrics with a technical statement are further expanded. Compact gabardine, stretch satin, cotton nylon stretch and jersey melanges are elementary in Dark Elegance.

Humble & Sustainable

Sustainability is firmly rooted in the men’s collection. And so, with its blend of rustic styles and urban casualness, the Autumn/Winter 2022/2023 theme reflects the new longing for nature and the desire to travel. The looks are determined by grainy and washed looks. The visual influence of the ’90s is especially recognisable in the denim segment. Light destroys enhance the vintage style. Structured surfaces emphasise the rough looks. They are matched by classic patterned areas that are complemented by bouclé looks and needle corduroy.

Sustainable fabrics and new basic materials such as hemp are important for the Humble & Sustainable theme. MAC is further increasing the organic cotton content of its materials. Recycled denim and organic cotton are dominant in this collection theme. Macflexx and Jog’n Jeans reveal sustainable properties. Reused cotton as well as recycled polyester (PET) are employed for the two 5-pocket styles. The colour world is dominated by earth tones and spice colours: from soft saffron to dark olive and soft rust brown through to juicy ochre brown.

The denim styles are available in diverse washes. O-shapes mark the sustainable range of shapes, such as Griffin Cargo or denim Travis. Cargo styles with workwear details, as with the Taylor Worker for instance, emphasise urban casualness. Additional denim styles such as Travis in O-shape or the casual Ben complement the sustainable shapes. Ben has been expanded to a total of eight washes. All told, 93% of all MAC products contain at least two sustainability aspects.

Functional Performance

The styles in the Functional Performance collection theme are sporty chic. Not only are the styles functional, but also the materials are technical. The surface textures have a slight sheen. Breathable polyamide and cotton blends ensure circulation. Likewise, compact jersey fibres are used in the fabrics in this theme. Such details as strings, practical grosgrain ribbons and functional press studs increase the wearing comfort and make it a practical style. As part of the new cycle capsule, the Lennox Sport with drawstring, Macflexx in a slim fit and G-Future belong to these sporty styles. Dark blue, muted neon green and white set the tone. In the sporty design theme, the popular Driver Pants model was developed further and a Cycling Pants model has been launched.

With the new Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the cooperation with the consumer magazine MyBike reaches its high point: The MAC design team presents the Cycleflexx in denim and flat fabrics. The trousers come as a 5-pocket and in a chino version. Functionality, safety and business chic mark these pants. The styles show the result of the detailed reader survey concerning the properties and special characteristics that a perfect pair of trousers for biking should possess. The denim Cycleflexx is a blend of the Jog’n Jeans and the Macflexx with reused cotton and recycled polyester. With an elasticity of up to 80%, the trousers offer high wearing comfort, and thanks to their considerable cotton content they are extra breathable.

The chino consists of bi-elastic gabardine. MAC offers the Cycleflexx denim in five washes and the chino for the first launch in classic blue and black. Both styles also have a safety pocket – in the chino with zip. Moreover, these pairs of pants are equipped with a practical shirt stopper to prevent the shirt from slipping out of the trousers. The hybrid look for bike and office is completed by reflectors at the pockets, at the turn-up and at the waistband label. Not least because of its inconspicuous reflectors, the style does not look functional but is perfectly suitable for everyday wear. Like all pants from MAC, the Cyclingflexx shows excellent workmanship and is of premium quality.

With the new Autumn/Winter collection, the line of the Driver Pants was also expanded. In the look that was created in cooperation with the consumer magazine

Auto Motor und Sport, function and trend are not mutually exclusive. The straight cut trousers made of durable, long-lasting denim from Europe and elastic waistband ensure optimum comfort. Double belt loops in the back ensure a perfect hold. In addition, the trousers are cut lower at the front and higher at the back. This special cut has two effects: at the front it does not constrict the wearer when sitting, and in the back it prevents the shirt from slipping out of the trousers.

The Ultimate Driver Pants are now also available as chinos. The ‘MAC meets RUF’ line, where the trouser manufacturer collaborates with the luxury car manufacturer, now contains three NOS models. This season, the series was expanded by an additional three models. The overall look is now grainier. The washes range from very light to very dark. In addition to the NOS colours beige and blue, the chino is currently also available in Bordeaux and brown. The stock programme of the Jog’n Jeans, with reused cotton and recycled polyester, has been expanded. The popular jeans are now available in ten washes.

Sustainability

MAC has stood for high-quality materials and a respectful way of dealing with human beings and nature since 1973. For our company, sustainability is a daily task to continuously improve in all areas of the value chain – socially as well as ecologically. In the past years, awareness of sustainable business practices has been raised with sustainable products and the use of appropriate materials and washing and dyeing techniques – a development that will be rigorously continued. Moreover, MAC has pledged to adhere to the Code for Decent Work.

MAC-jeans.com

The company MAC, founded in 1973 and located in Wald/Rossbach, is noted for quality, fit and style. The trousers specialist sells more than 6 million pairs of trousers every year. The enterprise employs about 420 staff members at its headquarters in the Upper Palatinate and has more than 3,400 employees in its affiliated production centres.