MAC Autumn/Winter 2022 Women’s Collection

Everything is possible

WALD/ROSSBACH, December 2020

EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE – The Autumn/Winter 2022/2023 collection from MAC combines going-out chic and urban casualness. With the ‘Living in Movement’ theme we acknowledge the current situation – both our surroundings and we personally are in constant motion – we celebrate life and want to inspire ourselves and others. Freedom of movement in the literal and figurative sense plays a major role in this. The MAC collection in Autumn/Winter 2022/2023 launches with urban casualness and experiences a CASUAL UPGRADE with the effects of the 1990s/2000s.

Image: MAC

Body-hugging silhouettes offer a stage for diversity and self-love and are perfectly presented through new jersey fabrics, among other elements. Love of detail is emphasised and the focus on the very distinct style is sharpened. Closeness to nature plays a major role and sustainability is a lived process for MAC. In addition to a NATURAL CLASSIC tendency, the looks aim at a greater glamour effect.

Flats - Movement

In the Autumn/Winter collection, modern designs and the conscious use of resources are no contradiction. Sustainable fabrics and a mindful use of resources, high-quality materials and love of the products are the foundation. ‘Casual styles continue to be an important part of the collection, but more dressed and in superior materials. Plus, things are getting more glamorous again,’ says Tatjana Loos, Head of Design Womenswear MAC Flat. DAY meets night: the border is increasingly disappearing – the motto is 24/7. Sexy looks are adapted for everyday wear.

Image: MAC

Shapes

The MAC A/W ’22/’23 collection focuses on silhouettes. Body-hugging styles are in vogue again. A sense of one’s own body and feeling comfortable wearing the trousers are top priorities. Skinny, leggings and stirrup trousers that are inspired by the early ’90s are gaining in importance. The earlier basics, such as SKINNY LEGs, BOOT CUT and STRAIGHT LEG, are becoming the season’s fashion highlights. WIDE LEGs and CARROTs, on the other hand, are becoming the new trendy basics. The STRAIGHT LEG shape plays a major role in the new casualness. Details such as workwear and utility pieces shed new light on the STRAIGHT LEG. JUMP-IN PANTS are here to stay, too, but they are refined with contrasting waistbands and glamour details – the new casual chic.

Modern cigarette shapes, men’s trousers with a sophisticated waistband and slim CULOTTES follow the ‘casual update’ collection motto. There is also room for overlong styles with pleated waistbands in the MAC A/W collection.

Image: MAC

Colours

BROWN IS THE NEW BLACK. Even though black remains an important colour and is complemented by silver and grey hues, the tone is set by brown shades ranging from plain to melange – especially their cooler varieties. Medium brown cork shades and classic coffee bean brown loosen up the overall picture. Cold green hues, but also khaki, olive and fir, complete the colour concept. Grey makes an appearance from grey melanges through to anthracite. Tonal paisley patterns, leo prints, camouflage and abstract flower prints are the designs of the new MAC collection. The tonalities are used in an entirely new way. Colours like violet, cobalt and warm green make statements. To complete the current MAC colour palette, lipstick shades appear – often in the form of winter pastels. In addition, we find black and white prints in classic and abstract designs.

Fabrics

The fabrics used also reflect the glamour factor of the entire collection. The emphasis is on a certain textile opulence. Textured surfaces add excitement to the collection and are complemented by tweed looks, baby corduroy, flowing wide corduroy and velvet. Coatings, from modern neutrals through to metallic, plain or in designs, are an important theme in the ’22/’23 season. Jersey is here to stay and is further expanded, but with a technical statement. Brushed jersey, winter cotton in a cosy look, thermal and premium jersey are dominant basic materials of the collection. Modern flannels in an exquisite melange look and vegan leather complete the collection. The materials used clearly show that MAC sustainability has evolved further. The share of Ecovera, ECONYL® and reused polyester fibres is increasing.

Image: MAC

Denim - Glamorous Sustainability

Denim styles from MAC look chic and casual in the new Autumn/Winter collection. As a fashionable further development of the last season with its ’80s influence, the current looks are dominated by input from the 1990s to the early 2000s. The trend is towards more again – more details, more width, more sexiness. The new MAC collection is dominated by glam chic, creating a symbiosis to the actually casual indigo fabric. Details like rhinestones, rivets and embroideries on the back pockets sometimes give the trousers a glamour update. Here, too, a certain textile opulence is important: coated surfaces in gold, silver and in tonal gradations – often with a glitter effect – accentuate the evening look of the jeans.

Shapes

The range of MAC denim fits remains versatile. Due to the influence of the 2000s, the STRAIGHT FIT is coming back into focus, including as a turn-up variety. There is greater weight on the BOOT CUT and the WIDE LEG remains part of the collection. SKINNY FIT is becoming more important again – but with sophisticated details. The SKINNY comes shortened or overlong, with slit and push-up function. Whether CARROT or BANANA LEG, the O-shape remains important. Thanks to the inspiration by the skater scene of the 2000s, the collection contains boyfriend styles with a tapered cool fit and new CARGO and BAGGY versions. They come as multi-pockets and in the coarser variety with workwear details.

Image: MAC

Washes

In the Autumn/Winter ’22/’23 collection from MAC we find a wide range of washes. Raw denim looks provide fashion impulses and make for a cleaner picture with more chic. Grey denims in all shades are important, through to black denim as well as overdyed black and blue variants. The typical ’90s washes such as acid or moon wash in mid to light blue are mostly used in wide silhouettes. Light destroys boost the natural used look of the jeans and are always kept tonal. The washes are still authentic but are neater – with fewer destroyed areas and open cuts than in the past. New features are surface treatments such as oil dye or tonal coatings which give the indigo an exquisite look. Denim coatings and metallic effects complete the collection and accentuate the glamour factor.

Details

In line with the 2000s style, we find plenty of decorations. The looks are imbued with a casual chic, including decorated back pockets with rhinestones, rivets and embroideries. A bit more glamour is often welcome. Large rhinestone embellishments, decorative buttons and decorative rivets are employed. Bold embroideries on back pockets, contrasting seams, elaborate stitchings, galloons, cut hems and new faces mark the picture of the collection.

Fabrics

‘As a market leader in the denim segment, it is important to us that we watch our ecological footprint by using sustainable materials. In these efforts, we try to follow a path where the use of near natural materials, appealing designs and love of detail are in harmony,’ says Nina Basanti Lambertz, Head of Design MAC Womenswear Denim. At MAC, we try to be as resource efficient as possible. New fibres such as hemp, bamboo, nettle and Tencel®, made from sustainable forestry, are alternatives to cotton. With these innovative, new materials the focus is on fast, space-saving growth of the raw materials, less water consumption or hardly any or little use of pesticides and chemicals. For us, sustainability is not a trend but the transformation of the work and research process in the MAC design team. Don’t forget that recycled polyester and reused cotton are materials already to be found in almost every pair of MAC trousers. One innovation is the use of PES made from maize starch, which is 100% biodegradable. Plus, there are dyeings with earth pigments as well as laser and ozone washes.

Image: MAC

We continue our collaboration with the popular TV host and businesswoman Sylvie Meis. The 24/7 SYLVIE MEIS FOR MAC capsule fits her lifestyle perfectly. From a casual denim look through to a sexy denim outfit, all styles show variety, chic and glamour.

The capsule now contains four styles with exciting washes and a high fashion standard:

MEL, the MAC classic in a modern look with feminine fit

RICH CULOTTE, a shortened 7/8 denim with wide leg

RICH CARROT, a trendy carrot fit

SKINNY PUSH-UP, a new skinny with shaping effect

Gold highlights make a statement and create a successful fashion presentation. The 24/7 SYLVIE MEIS FOR MAC capsule is accompanied by an extensive update of the POS package.

Sustainability

MAC has stood for high-quality materials and a respectful way of dealing with human beings and nature since 1973. For our company, sustainability is a daily task to continuously improve in all areas of the value chain – socially as well as ecologically. In the past years, awareness of sustainable business practices has been raised with sustainable products and the use of appropriate materials and washing and dyeing techniques – a development that will be rigorously continued. Moreover, MAC has pledged to adhere to the Code for Decent Work.