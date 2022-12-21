MAC Autumn/Winter 2023 Women's collection: Spotlight On! Comeback of Coolness and Glamour

The Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 collection from MAC is defined by self-confident femininity. At this turbulent time, the desire for freedom — for displaying one’s own style and individuality—breaks through. One’s personality is celebrated and lived, as is life itself. And 24/7, too. The boundaries between day and night are becoming ever more blurred, promoting looks that do not adhere to convention.

Luxurious surfaces, exquisite matte-gloss effects and fine jewelry elements appear throughout the collection, bringing glamor back to life—an important trend theme is gold. Dressy looks and elegance are experiencing a comeback. The models are nonchalantly broken up and marked by casualness. Coolness is also a significant characteristic. Accordingly, the silhouettes offer a relaxedness never seen before. Influences from the ’70s add retro vibes. The looks in this collection also offer maximum room to move and optimum wearing comfort through the use of innovative and high-performance materials. Sustainability and responsible production are also emphasized in the Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 collection.

Flats – Freedom to move

Whether it’s day or night, the models of the Autumn/Winter 2023/24 collection make boundaries flow into one another, creating looks that work independently and in varied combinations. Glamorous and dressy looks as well as relaxed shapes and a soft feel create a style that suits you perfectly from your workday to anything afterward. Sustainable fabrics, resource-saving production processes, and a passion for details constitute the foundation of the range. Tatjana Loos, Head of Design of MAC Flat, explains: “Glamor effects, emotional colors, and clear shapes dominate the Autumn/Winter 2023/24 collection. The motto is: ‘Reduce to the max’. A stylistic change is breaking through—feminine impulses meet self-confident nonchalance.”

Picture: MAC, Women FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Shapes

More emphasis is put on awareness of the figure. A positive perception of one’s body, in tandem with wearing comfort, is an important aspect that is facilitated through excellent fits and innovative silhouettes. Slim cigarette styles, SKINNY LEGs and SLIM LEGs provide an indispensable element of sexiness for glamorous and elegant looks. Flared BOOT CUTs, meanwhile, exude a trendy ’70s flair, as do KICK models of a similar style that come with a shortened, flared leg as an eye-catcher. Tailoring continues to become more important. In an allusion to classic men’s trousers, smart models are presented that sometimes make modern statements via pleats. STRAIGHT FITs remain important basics with a straight leg. At the same time, wide contours openly demonstrate casualness. WIDE LEGs provide a high degree of wearing comfort and a special coolness. Cargos, too—both in skinny and slim shapes—are indispensable as casual key pieces in worker and utility styles. Sportiness is considered key, even though the interpretations generate a somewhat dressy look. JUMP-IN PANTS, for instance, assert themselves as very contemporary looks through precise, tapered cuts.

Colours

Natural tones come in all varieties. From earthy brown to intensive sandstone to light beige, the nuances evoke warm and cozy impressions that further emphasize the statements made by the relaxed looks. In addition, taupe plays a role as a warm variant. Winter whites with a cool or warm interpretation add diversity. Delicate winter pastels complement the range of the lighter color world of the Autumn/Winter 2023/24 collection. Contrasts, on the other hand, are provided by grey mélanges to dark shadow. Dark green and khaki shades create natural depth. New, fresh violet and berry colors are highlights that catch the eye but are also employed as dark variants. Vintage red and rust loosen up the color ranges as well. Saffron adds liveliness, while blues suggest freedom and tranquility.

Picture: MAC, Women FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Fabrics

The shift towards increased glamor is clearly evident in the fabrics used. In addition to rich wool looks, shining surfaces draw attention, festive in their fine texture. Contrasts of matte and gloss skillfully create excitement. Dark metallics and Lurex effects are important, complementing discreet jewelry elements in generating highlights. 3D jacquards produce new textures and exciting surfaces. Sport velvet and corduroy are used, from fine baby corduroy through to irregular wale varieties, as are flowing satin materials, which at times break up casual worker styles with fresh femininity. Coating is a theme that plays an important role. Imitation leather looks express self-confident strength, emphasizing a sense of rock star glamor. At the same time, jersey in all varieties and materials remain essential, whether with a technical or brushed finish. In addition, cozy winter cotton is foundational. The fabrics clearly demonstrate that MAC sustainability has evolved further—the share of EcoVero, ECONYL® and reused polyester fibers is increasing.

Denim – Richness in comfort & style

In the Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 collection, the denim styles are characterized by authentic looks, casual silhouettes, and retro vibes. “Streetwear meets tailoring” is a directing principle that plays an important role. Sexiness informs the looks, setting them apart from the overly one-sided casual variants of the past. “Classic with a twist” is another principle that defines the range. Proven classics present themselves with sophisticated solutions and great dedication to detail. Styles from shaded to tinted to coated and overdyed are a theme. Dark denims assert themselves. Mid-blue washes that are inspired by the ’70s as well as original vintage finishes are prevalent, creating an original jeans feeling. Across the board, high wearing comfort remains crucially important, with respect to both materials and fits. At the same time, consideration of sustainable aspects is fundamental. The focus is placed on durable denims that were produced responsibly and with resource-saving methods. As Head of Design of MAC Denim Nina Basanti Lambertz explains, “The new jeans trends bring a cool sex appeal into play. While the looks are smart and neat, they come with a very self-confident, rocking attitude.” MAC moreover continues to journey ‘From Blue To Green’ with innovative fabrics and sustainable craftsmanship. It is an important concern of ours to rethink jeans, following the maxim of “Redesigning denim traditions for generations.”

Shapes

The silhouettes are characterized by diversity in Autumn/Winter 2023/24. Focus is increasingly placed on the STRAIGHT FIT. With a lower rise, lower crotch and overlength, the model exudes a coolness that looks trendy in glamorous combinations. Accordingly, SKINNY styles are also important in setting the tone. Ready-to-wear chino and riding style denims provide fresh impulses with a classic twist. Additionally, worker and multi-pocket designs draw attention to themselves. The variants in this category range from straight leg to SLIM FIT to WIDE LEG and BOOT CUT. BAGGY styles in an anti-fit style bring the trend of casual utility looks to the extreme. They are complemented by CULOTTES, whose shortened length conveys a sense of modernity. BOOTS CUTs and flared, shortened KICK variants bring back contours from the ’70s. Tapered CARROTS in five-pocket formats and cigarette styles complete the range of silhouettes.

Picture: MAC, Women FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Washes

In terms of materials, high-performance stretch denims are utilized to ensure high wearing comfort, while the looks put great emphasis on authenticity. Clean and exquisite washes create raw denim impressions that have a very rough and original look. At the same time, used surfaces provide originality in a different direction. In combination with destroyed, patched, and repaired effects, they create a lived-in look, thus underlining their natural character. Dots and color splashes complement the range of exciting, lively details in the material. Moreover, washes in various shades of grey to anthracite are becoming more important. Coatings and surface treatments which give the denim fabrics a classy finish characterize the new models, adding additional depth and glamor.

Details

Elegance and glamor emerge through fine, exquisite details. Beads and rhinestones attract attention as feminine eye-catchers, whether on back pockets or leg hems. Sequins, applied in an all-over look on some models, create a glitter effect. Additionally, decorative rivets and chain and belt elements add gloss and glam attitudes. When combined, matte and shiny components create a trendy, rock-like sense of chic. Striking decorative buttons and new electroplated elements in brownish gold provide exquisite highlights. Decorative Lurex embroideries complete the play with details.

Picture: MAC, Women FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Fabrics

Resource-saving and responsible production is the top priority in this collection. Processes are continuously further developed and optimized to this end. In addition to cotton, which is generally sourced from Better Cotton, sustainable fibers such as hemp, bamboo and Tencel® from sustainable forestry are used for the denims. With these innovative, new materials, the focus is on fast, space-saving growth of the raw materials, reduced water consumption, and limited use of pesticides and chemicals. Recycled polyester and reused cotton are already widely used in the denims.

For MAC, sustainability is not a trend but an ongoing stance. A special highlight in this context is the large capsule collection with Marmara hemp which stands out for the way it is cultivated, the spinning and weaving mills used, and the short transport distances in its production. Cross-hatched materials are also important in Autumn/Winter 2023/24 for a typical ’70s look, providing a modern, authentic vintage feeling. Super-soft velvet denim and flowing sweat denim with woven textures make for unique feel-good experiences in terms of touch and wearing comfort with the original used looks. Coatings give the denims a rebellious leather look and tone-on-tone finishes for evening styles. Additionally, small and large-scale jacquards in the denim materials create exciting surfaces.

Sylvie Meis for MAC

The collaboration with media personality Sylvie Meis continues. The 24/7 SYLVIE MEIS FOR MAC capsule fits her lifestyle perfectly. The capsule currently includes four NOS styles with exciting washes and a high fashion standard:

MEL, the MAC classic in a modern look with feminine fit

RICH CULOTTE, a shortened 7/8 denim with wide leg

RICH CARROT, a trendy carrot fit

SKINNY, a figure-hugging fit in 4 styles for any occasion—all day and all night long!

The 24/7 SYLVIE MEIS FOR MAC capsule, where modern looks meet cuts that are suitable for everyday wear, will be further expanded.

Picture: MAC, Women FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand