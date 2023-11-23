Macian joins forces with Collagerie: A partnership of curation and detail

In a notable development within the fashion industry, premium footwear brand House of Macian and curated online marketplace Collagerie have announced a collaboration, bringing together Macian's rich heritage in design and craftsmanship with Collagerie's innovative approach to curated style selections.

Macian: Weaving heritage into modern elegance

At the helm of Macian is Silvia Olcese, whose upbringing in the culturally rich region of Liguria has significantly influenced her design philosophy. Macian's aesthetic, marked by the earthy tones reminiscent of Portofino summers, is a testament to Olcese's deep appreciation for her roots. The brand's expertise in leatherwork is bolstered by its Northamptonshire shoemakers, whose lineage in crafting leather classics extends over 900 years.

Macian stands out in the fashion world for its unique combination of Italian romanticism and British traditionalism, bringing a modern twist to classic designs. The brand’s commitment to quality is evident in their choice of materials and techniques, such as Goodyear welting and the use of Vibram and Dainite soles.

Credits: Macian

Collagerie: Curating the quintessence of style

Collagerie, co-founded by Lucinda Chambers and Serena Hood, former Vogue editors, has emerged as a distinguished online platform in the fashion sector. The platform is known for its expert curation across various categories, including fashion, interiors, beauty, and lifestyle. Collagerie's unique selling point is its ability to cater to diverse price points while maintaining a high level of style and quality.

The founders' extensive experience in the fashion industry has enabled Collagerie to simplify the shopping experience for consumers, offering them carefully selected products complemented by styling advice and fashion narratives.

Crafting a symbiotic future: Macian & Collagerie

The integration of Macian’s product line into Collagerie’s portfolio is a strategic move that aligns with both brands' ethos of quality and craftsmanship. Combining Macian's heritage in design with Collagerie's expertise in curation and e-commerce, it represents a melding of traditional techniques with modern retail strategies, poised to offer consumers a unique and sophisticated shopping experience.

Credits: Macian