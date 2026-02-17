Mackintosh x C.P. Company: Scottish craftsmanship meets Italian sportswear innovation

This first collaboration between Mackintosh and C.P. Company sees heritage and innovation converge, uniting two brands committed to ongoing material experimentation and avant-garde design.

Since 1823, Mackintosh has set the standard for excellence in bonded cotton craftsmanship, a technology developed and patented by the brand and still produced in Scotland today by skilled artisans. Over time, Mackintosh has evolved into a symbol of British luxury, combining traditional techniques with innovation, just like C.P. Company combines functionality, forward-thinking design, and a relentless pursuit for material experimentation.

The collaboration reinterprets two icons in bonded cotton: Mackintosh’s signature coat, now featuring a removable Goggle hood, and C.P. Company’s Goggle Jacket, both handcrafted in Scotland.

Credits: Mackintosh

The fabric technology combines two layers of cotton around a thin core of rubber, creating a material that is unique and totally waterproof. Each garment is individually cut and sealed by the same master craftsman using a rubber-based solution, with each seam meticulously taped and reinforced by hand – a testament to Mackintosh’s artisanal precision.

The collaboration will be available from 26th February 2026 via both brands’ websites and in C.P. Company flagship stores in Milan, London, Paris, Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai.