Made For A Woman Unveils its First-Ever Capsule Collaboration with Chloé

Launching for the Spring-Summer 2023 collection, Made For A Woman for Chloé will be the first-ever collaboration between the up-and-coming environmentally sustainable and socially responsible luxury brand, Made For A Woman (M4W); and the iconic Paris-based fashion house, Chloé.

The capsule, available online and in Chloé stores includes two woven raffia hats, inspired by Chloé designs and brought to life by Made For A Woman. The Sun Embroideries Hat is adorned with abstract flowers in woven raffia, while the Straw Hat is made by an intricate series of knots – a technique that Made For A Woman is using for the first time for this collection. Like all of Made For A Woman’s creations, each hat is handmade from organic certified-sustainable materials and packaging; using local certified-sustainable raffia suppliers, and organic AZO-free dyes.

Picture: M4W X Chloe, courtesy of the brand.

Handmade in Madagascar in the Made For A Woman Atelier, each hat is not only a symbol of both brands’ commitment to reducing environmental impact, but also a celebration of the artisans behind the craftsmanship. The socially responsible business model of M4W focuses on improving the quality of life of marginalized women and Malagasy people through SDG pillars of education, hygiene, healthcare, and empowerment.

Supply-chain transparency and putting our artisans first is the core of Made For A Woman’s brand ethos. This collaboration is a testament to Chloé’s dedication to reduce environmental footprint while ensuring positive social principles Eileen Akbaraly, Made For A Woman Founder and Designer

The Made For A Woman for Chloé capsule is available now at Chloé stores worldwide, and online at chloe.com.