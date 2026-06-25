Made for the heatwave: Satisfy and Oakley launch Chapter VII heat-focused running collection

French running apparel brand Satisfy and eyewear brand Oakley have launched 'Chapter VII: Equipment for Our World', a collection designed for running and movement in high-temperature conditions, according to a press release. It continues the two brands' ongoing collaboration and pairs exclusive eyewear with what Satisfy describes as its most advanced hot-weather running system to date.

The eyewear centres on a limited-edition version of the Oakley Straight Jacket 99, presented in a Matte Black colourway. According to the brands, it features Prizm Black Vented lenses that increase contrast while allowing airflow, an O Matter frame and Unobtainium earsocks for grip during activity.

Credits: Oakley

The collection also debuts the Satisfy Oakley HeatCrush system, comprising a T-shirt, 8-inch Desert Shorts, sleeves and a neck cooler. The brands said the system is designed to create a cooling effect in response to sweat and airflow. The HeatCrush fabric, developed in Japan, is intended to draw heat away from the body as moisture moves through it, with the cooling effect increasing as airflow rises. Each garment is hand dip-dyed in a century-old Japanese dye house, which the brands said gives every piece subtle variations in tone and texture.

The Satisfy Oakley Chapter VII collection launches globally on 25 June, via the two brands' websites and selected Oakley stores and retail partners worldwide.