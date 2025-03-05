Made in Italy showcases the essence of bridal elegance

Rome Bridal Week brings the Italian heritage to the Eternal City

From 16 - 18 March 2025, the Fiera di Roma will transform into a breathtaking showcase of bridal fashion. This year’s theme, “The Essence of Bridal Elegance,” encapsulates the artistry and sophistication that Italy is renowned for. Attendees can expect a stunning array of collections from both international brands and iconic “Made in Italy” designers, who will bring their unique interpretations of bridal beauty to the forefront.

Where international and Italian brands unite

Promising to be a melting pot of creativity, featuring international design houses alongside celebrated Italian brands, this event is a golden opportunity for bridal boutiques to explore the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

With Rome Bridal Week highlighting the “Made in Italy” label, this trade show truly signifies a commitment to quality, artistry, and attention to detail that is deeply rooted in the Italian culture. This is more than just a fashion event; it’s a celebration of the heritage that has made Italy the heart of bridal fashion.

These are the brands Made in Italy, celebrating the essence of bridal elegance at Rome Bridal Week:

Altarocca | Città Sant’Angelo, Italy

With roots steeped in Italian craftsmanship, Altarocca blends traditional tailoring techniques with modern design sensibilities. Each suit is a testament to the rich history of Italian menswear while embracing contemporary trends. Altarocca embodies a profound heritage of "Made in Italy" and a commitment to creating an unforgettable experience for every man.

AnnaBella | Città Sant’Angelo, Italy

AnnaBella stands as a testament to the enduring passion and craftsmanship that goes into creating exquisite bridal accessories. Their mission has always been clear: to not only design stunning pieces that enhance the beauty of brides but to also prioritise customer satisfaction through unparalleled service and quality.

Barbara Beltrame | Udine, Italy

Barbara Beltrame’s approach to bridal fashion is nothing short of revolutionary. She blends her passion for art and architecture with her love for beauty, resulting in wedding dresses that are both innovative and timeless. These creations are a harmonious mix of experience, haute couture, and creativity.

Carla | Tolentino, Italy

The journey of Carla began with a small yet whimsical collection of bridal accessories. Over the years, this collection has blossomed into an extensive range that includes headpieces, hats, veils, bridal shrugs, fabric flowers, and much more. Each item reflects a unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and Italian flair, with an alternative, gritty, and unconventional style that sets them apart in the bridal market.

Crimar | Casoria, Italy

For years, Crimar has stood as a hallmark of professionalism, high-quality craftsmanship, and innovation within the bridal accessories sector. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in every piece they create, from exquisite shoes to delicate gloves, each carefully crafted to enhance the unique beauty of the bride.

Dalin | Castellana Grotte, Italy

Believing in capturing the myriad facets of the feminine soul, narrating each story with elegance and creativity - that is what Dalin is all about. Each gown they create is more than just a dress; it’s a celebration of individuality, love, and the special moments that define a woman’s life.

Donatella Gallo | Villafranca Piemonte, Italy

The heart of Italian high fashion is coming to life with Donatella Gallo. For years, this Italian design house has cultivated their passion with a sense of responsibility and pride, creating exclusive, elegant, and refined dresses. This dedication to their craft is what sets Donatella Gallo apart in the competitive landscape of fashion as they strive to offer a pleasurable experience for every woman, ensuring that each dress reflects her elegance and beauty.

Francesco Shoes | Palermo, Italy

With nearly eight decades of experience, Francesco Shoes has mastered the art of shoemaking. Each pair is a testament to the rich Italian heritage of craftsmanship, blending innovative designs with traditional techniques. As a certified "Made in Italy" brand, every shoe from Francesco undergoes rigorous quality checks, ensuring that only the best products reach customers. This commitment to excellence is what truly differentiates Francesco Shoes in a crowded market.

Giusi la Rosa | Acireale, Italy

At Giusi La Rosa Bridal Couture, every dress is a heartfelt creation that enhances the beauty and uniqueness inherent in every woman. Giusi La Rosa's designs resonate deeply with brides who aspire to express their individuality and style on one of the most significant days of their lives. Giusi La Rosa’s collections showcase a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary elegance.

Jillian | Anzio, Italy

Born in 2008 from the idea of Max Moles e Valeria Prisco, two professionals who grew up in the world of wedding dresses, each with the experience of the family business behind them, Jillian has focused on two fundamental values: quality and style. Each dress is a small masterpiece of craftsmanship: from the choice of the best raw materials to the meticulous control of production, from the precision of the cuts to the impeccable fit. At Jillian you find unique, elegant, and refined creations, which combine tradition and innovation.

Luisa Sposa | Putignano, Italy

The Apulia-based house, launched in 1988, is a fine example of the inspired thinking that makes one label the style leader that others learn from. Every year, meticulous research goes into the selection of new fabrics for the forthcoming collection Luisa Sposa, with those from Italy and France favoured for their quality and originality. The detail, too, is outstanding, always making a statement that cannot fail to be noticed.

Maison Signore | Portico Di Caserta, Italy

The Maison Signore collections epitomise a remarkable journey through styles, innovation, and tradition. One of the standout lines this year is the Sofia collection, tailored for the bold and self-confident bride. This collection features stunning creations that enhance the silhouette through deep necklines, intricate lacework, and cutting-edge fabrics. The Helena line is designed for the contemporary bride who desires versatility and innovation. This collection addresses the evolving needs of modern brides by allowing them to transform their look throughout the day.

Marini Silvano Cerimonia | Montappone, Italy

Specialising in ceremonial accessories, Marini Silvano epitomises the essence of "Made in Italy." Every piece from Marini Silvano is crafted with precision and passion. The company prides itself on its rich heritage, blending traditional techniques with modern aesthetics. This dedication to quality ensures that each hat not only complements your outfit but also stands the test of time.

Musani | Milan, Italy

Musani is a brand that epitomises the art of tailoring while seamlessly integrating tradition with innovative experimentation. The new Musani White Carpet collection is a testament to their commitment to the essence of bridal elegance and sophistication, specifically designed for those unforgettable moments in life.

MySecret Sposa | Putignano, Italy

Led by the talented designer Linda Pizzutilo, Mysecret Sposa is a sanctuary for brides who seek elegance and refinement. Each gown is a testament to the commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Proudly made in Italy, their dresses are not just garments; they are works of art that tell a story. Each gown is a testament to the commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Vela | Putignano, Italy

Founded in 1980, Vela has firmly established itself as a beacon of excellence in the realm of bridal fashion. This esteemed brand has dedicated itself to the meticulous creation and manufacture of "Made in Italy" bridal gowns. Over the decades, Vela has not only crafted exquisite wedding dresses but also cultivated a reputation synonymous with high quality and innovative design.

Vestea | Città Sant’Angelo, Italy

At Vestea, each dress is a testament to true Italian design, infused with luxury and elegance. The intricate details, and the source of the finest fabrics, ensure that Vestae dresses not only look beautiful but feel luxurious and comfortable to wear throughout a bride's special day.

These Italian brands, along with many other international names, will come together to create an unparalleled experience for attendees, offering a comprehensive view of the latest trends, innovations, and exclusive collections in the bridal and fashion industry.

Rome Bridal Week is set to take place from 16 – 18 March 2025, at the Fiera di Roma in the heart of Rome, Italy. The show will provide a platform for industry professionals, buyers, and media to connect, network, and discover the most exciting developments in the sectors of bridal and fashion.

For more information about Rome Bridal Week and the list of exhibiting brands, please visit www.romebridalweek.com

ROME BRIDAL WEEK | 16 – 18 MARCH 2025 | FIERA DI ROMA, ITALY