Magic Bodyfashion: These shapewear styles are perfect for summer

Shapewear Innovations

MAGIC Bodyfashion offers shapewear to give everyone invisible and comfortable support. MAGIC Shapewear comes in every skin tone and is made from high quality materials. The collections feature different shaping levels that offer light to firm support.

Over the years, MAGIC has evolved with new styles, techniques and materials. From transparent low back shapewear to bodysuits and comfort collections, MAGIC's shapewear can be found in almost all styles.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

Shaping Summer

In addition to the well-known Maxi Sexy Shapers and Dream Shapers collections, MAGIC also has a shapewear collection called Luxury Shapers. Many of these styles are made of thin and light material that are perfect for summer.

The Tone Your Body Cami and Tank Top are the perfect basics for under any summer dress or top. Both tops offer firm support to the tummy and back. The bust is free of shaping, making it easy to wear this top with your own bra.

The Tone Your Body tops can also be combined with the Ultra-Thin Power Thong and Short. The Ultra-Thin Power Short provides medium support to the lower abdomen, back and thighs. The firm transparent fabric feels like a second skin and provides invisible styling under clothing.

The Ultra-Thin Power Thong is a high-cut thong made of a firm transparent fabric. This thong provides medium support to the lower abdomen and back.

What's new?

This month, MAGIC’s Luxury Shaper collection is expanded with a new style, the Tone Your Body Tank Dress. The Tone your Body Tank Dress is a seamless dress that offers firm shaping to the entire body, hips and legs. Besides the Tone Your Body Tank Dress, the Tone Your Body Tank Top and Cami is extended with a new color. Both of the styles are now also available in the color Cappuccino.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

Summer Shapewear With Firm Shaping

Collection is the perfect collection. All styles of this collection offer firm shaping and are created for ultimate comfort, perfect for everyday shapewear. Due to the light fabric and seamless design with laser-cut holes for breathability. A popular style within this collection is the Dream Shaper Short, featuring firm shaping of the lower back, tummy and upper legs.

For more support all over the body, the Dream Shaper Bodysuit and Dream Shaper Bodybriefer are the perfect shapewear items. Both styles are perfect to wear underneath dresses and skirts.

About MAGIC

MAGIC products offer the feeling of confidence, support, and comfort. MAGIC Bodyfashion® is the Total Body Solution & Lifestyle brand that aims to empower women by offering collections that will show the best version of herself. By wearing the beautiful pieces of MAGIC Bodyfashion®, we encourage you to #showoffyourmagic!

For over 30 years, MAGIC Bodyfashion® has been offering beautiful and functional Shapewear, Underwear, Maternity wear, and Solutions for women. We are now offering a wonderful line of five easy pieces in Swimwear that can be purchased all year around in two basic colors. We are proud to offer all of our innovative products created by women with every women’s needs in mind. MAGIC products are currently available in over 100 countries globally. We are very excited about becoming a more and more sustainable company within a wider range of products. MAGIC Bodyfashion truly is the Body Solution Lifestyle Brand we have dreamed of with the love for green materials and contributing to a better world. With thanks to a wonderful MAGIC team we make this happen, lots of love to all of them.