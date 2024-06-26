MAGIC's new styles for summer

Summer is here and that means it's time for a wardrobe update. We are excited to present our new summer styles, full of stylish and comfortable styles perfect for the warm weather.

This month we launched our Bodysoft collection, Bandeau Thong Body, and a new color within our well-known Maxi Sexy collection, among others.

Self-confidence and comfort

At MAGIC Bodyfashion, we believe that every woman deserves to feel confident and comfortable. Our products are made by women, for women, with the goal of showing the best version of themselves. All of our styles are made from high-quality materials with women's needs in mind.

New MAGIC innovations

In honor of our anniversary, we are presenting several new styles. During the year, we will also launch our seasonal collections, such as our MAGIC Bodysoft collection and solutions for deep cleavage. Starting in May, we will celebrate our anniversary with great promotions and special styles all dedicated to "My MAGIC’’. These innovations reflect our ongoing commitment to create styles that are not only functional, but also aesthetically pleasing and made of the highest quality.

Celebrate the anniversary with us!

This anniversary year, we invite women around the world to embrace "My MAGIC" like never before. We are proud of our legacy of innovation and dedication, and look forward to many more years to come supporting women in finding their confidence and beauty.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

Body Soft collection

Summer is here, and MAGIC Bodyfashion is introducing the perfect additions to your summer wardrobe. MAGIC Bodyfashion has launched several new styles this past month that are perfect for warmer days. In addition to MAGIC's trendy Show Your Nipples, we now present our new Body Soft collection. The Body Soft collection consists of two styles: the Body Soft Low Back Bodysuit and the Body Soft Thong Body. This collection is characterized by its soft cotton quality that provides breathability. Both styles are made of 80% GOTS cotton yarn and feature medium shaping. The entire collection is available in Black, Lungo, and White.

Body Soft Low Back Bodysuit

The Body Soft Low Back Bodysuit is a medium shaping bodysuit with a stylish low back. This bodysuit provides medium shaping for the waist, tummy, back, and thighs, offering both comfort and functionality. The seamless design provides a smooth, invisible finish under clothing, while the low back is perfect for more daring outfits. The slightly contoured cups provide ample support, eliminating the need to wear a bra.

Body Soft Thong Body

MAGIC's Body Soft Thong Body is a shaping thong body that offers medium shaping at the waist, tummy, and back. This body also features slightly pre-shaped cups, allowing you to wear it without a bra. The Body Soft Thong Body is a versatile and comfortable option for summer, ensuring you can enjoy the season in style and ease.

Bandeau thong body

In addition to the launch of MAGIC's new Body Soft collection, we are proud to present another beautiful addition to our range: the Bandeau Thong Body. This thong body provides medium shaping for the waist, tummy, and back, and can be worn as both underwear and overwear. With removable shoulder straps, you can style this body in multiple ways. Additionally, the Bandeau Thong Body features built-in breast support and a silicone edge at the top to prevent unrolling. The seamless finish ensures comfort and invisible styling under clothing. MAGIC's Bandeau Thong Body is the perfect body for summer.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

New colors for Maxi Sexy favourites MAGIC Bodyfashion has expanded its Maxi Sexy Collection with a new color, Barista. Both the Maxi Sexy Hi-Bermuda and the Maxi Sexy Hi-Brief are now available in this stylish color. A popular choice within MAGIC's Maxi Sexy Collection, the Maxi Sexy Hi-Bermuda offers strong shaping for the tummy, waist, back, and thighs. Previously available in Black, Mocha, and Latte, this bermuda features a seamless finish that makes it invisible under clothing. The Maxi Sexy Hi-Brief, another favorite from the collection, offers strong shaping for the tummy, waist, and back. In addition to the existing Black and Latte colors, this style is now also available in the new Barista color.

MAGIC Bodyfashion's Maxi Sexy Collection is known for its diverse sizing. All styles from this collection are available in various colors and range from sizes S to 4XL!