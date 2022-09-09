Manduka Announces Brand Partnership with Renowned Yoga Instructor Adriene Mishler

Manduka’s collaboration with Yoga with Adriene features a variety of customized hardgoods and yoga mats

Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- Manduka, the high-performance yoga mat, apparel, and accessories brand, has teamed up with Adriene Mishler, co-founder of Yoga With Adriene and CEO of Find What Feels Good, to create a limited-edition capsule collection that celebrates her impact on the yoga industry over the past 10 years. This anniversary collection is designed to inspire balance and support a home yoga practice, incorporating neutral tones to complement the coziness of any home practice space.

Manduka x Adriene, courtesy of the brand

“We are honored to partner with Adriene who is not only a teacher and a mentor in the yoga space but someone who acts as a friend to everyone who tunes into her classes. She truly embodies the practice of yoga,” said Manduka Global Marketing Director Nicole Carbone. “Our goal at Manduka is to inspire and uplift our community through the practice of yoga and meditation. Partnering with Adriene for her 10-year anniversary felt like the perfect time to collaborate since she has utilized a Manduka PRO Mat in her own practice all of these years.”

The Manduka with Adriene collection includes a variety of curated hard goods from the brand, including the limited-edition PRO Balance Yoga Mat, which is hand-poured in a zero-emission facility in Germany and has been a staple in Adriene's home practice setup. The PRO Balance Yoga Mat stems from the brand’s larger PRO Series, which is manufactured using a process that ensures non-toxic emissions and also comes with a lifetime guarantee to help further reduce our overall carbon footprint. Additional products in the collection include the brand’s PROLite Reversible Yoga Mat, Enlight Rectangular Bolster, Meditation Cushion, Recycled Foam Yoga Block, and Cork Block.

Manduka x Adriene, courtesy of the brand

“The Manduka with Adriene collection is a celebration of the power of at-home practice and community. I am grateful to Manduka for listening to my desire to create minimalist pieces and for making my dream of recreating the hand-poured two-tone Balance Mat a reality,” said Adriene Mishler. “We are tributing this collection to those who have taken their practice on and off the mat.”

Manduka with Adriene will be available on eu.manduka.com and select yoga studios and retail partners on September 1st, and items in the collection range from 22-155 EUR. To learn more, please visit eu.manduka.com.

About Manduka

For 20 years, Manduka has built a reputation as the world's most respected yoga brand. Known for its legendary PRO Mat, Manduka creates high performance yoga mats, yoga towels, bags, props, and men's and women's fitness apparel. Designed by yogis and trusted by teachers worldwide, carefully selected and sustainable materials are paired with thoughtful design to create innovative products that allow a community across the globe to deepen their practice. Visit eu.Manduka.com or connect with us on social @mandukaeurope and @mandukayoga

About Yoga with Adriene

Adriene Mishler is an international yoga teacher, actress, writer and entrepreneur. On a mission to make tools for mental, emotional, and physical health accessible for all, she hosts the YouTube channel Yoga With Adriene, an online community of over 11 million subscribers. Yoga With Adriene provides high quality practices on yoga and mindfulness at no cost to support and inspire people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds across the globe. YWA was recognized by Google as the most searched workout of 2015, and is practiced in homes, offices, and schools worldwide.

