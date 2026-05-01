Mango and Eckhaus Latta join forces to create exclusive capsule collection

Mango, one of the leading international fashion brands, is partnering with Eckhaus Latta, the New York and Los Angeles-based label founded by designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, to create an exclusive capsule collection for summer 2026.

The collection will be available from June 4, 2026, at Mango Woman. The collaboration is part of Mango Collective, the brand's platform dedicated to celebrating the creativity and innovation of niche designers, bringing new perspectives to the world of fashion.

Founded in 2011, Eckhaus Latta has built a distinctive identity. This is based on experimental and unconventional materials, inclusive garment design and the creation of pieces that prioritise real-life authenticity and functionality. The capsule collection reflects these characteristics, presenting an urban proposal in which fabric innovation and print development take centre stage. The designs combine Eckhaus Latta's conceptual approach with Mango's expertise in savoir-faire and international reach, resulting in a collection that balances creativity, functionality and everyday wear.

The launch supports Mango's 4E Strategic Plan 2024-2026. It reinforces the company's differential value proposition through brand elevation, product innovation and a closer customer relationship. The collaboration follows a year of record revenue growth, with a 13 percent increase in sales to 3.8 billion euros. This success is a result of Mango's strong value proposition. The brand's collections are designed entirely in Barcelona by a team of over 500 experts at its in-house atelier. They reflect a commitment to the highest quality, attention to detail and timeless design.

Mango collective

Mango Collective is the brand's creative collaboration platform, focusing on quality fabrics and meticulous attention to detail, and designed to connect Mango's expertise with distinctive external voices. With over 40 years of experience, Mango has built a strong track record of collaborating with external talent, enriching its design proposition and strengthening its brand universe through collaborations.

Eckhaus Latta is the third brand to participate in this initiative, following Siedrés in 2024 and Supriya Lele in 2025. Additionally, in recent years, the brand has developed several collaborations with highly prestigious international names. In its womenswear line, Mango has collaborated with designers such as Victoria Beckham and Simon Miller. In the menswear segment, notable partnerships for Mango Man include iconic firms such as the Italian Boglioli and the emblematic British tailor Richard James.