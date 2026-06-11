Marc Cain: Collection Highlights Spring/Summer 2027

Under the theme “Palazzo Dreaming”, Marc Cain Collections opens the new season inspired by classic elegance, dreamy locations and timeless luxury. Flowing silhouettes, refined materials and a warm Mediterranean colour palette lend the looks a contemporary sense of ease.

Soft pastel and stone tones harmonise effortlessly, while raspberry red and bold fuchsia introduce feminine accents. Various shades of blue, such as navy and placid blue, create a calm depth and provide contrast. Black and white as a base form a purist, high-contrast foundation that highlights the coloured elements of the collection with clarity and precision.

Credits: Marc Cain

Expressive prints make the themes unmistakable. Playful diamond motifs meet abstract checks, while different stripe patterns emphasise a Riviera- inspired charm. Stylised floral designs add a graphic interpretation of blossoms, offering a playful yet contemporary reduced aesthetic. Leopard print remains part of the Marc Cain DNA and is indispensable.

Credits: Marc Cain

Spring “Knitted in Germany” knitwear made from soft alpaca and wool blends reflects the brand’s artisanal expertise. High-quality natural fibres such as silk, linen and cotton poplin are preferred materials for the warmer season. Denim remains essential, whether in light washes or dark blue. Utility details transform shimmering satin into modern coolness.

Credits: Marc Cain

The silhouettes combine softness, sensuality and confident styling in harmonious balance. Lightweight outerwear is a key focus, above all the trench coat in various interpretations – whether short or in a bold leopard look as a reversible all-rounder. Leather jackets feature refined details such as handwoven textures, boxy cuts with cropped sleeves or decorative stitching. Easy-flowing dresses with flounces and ruffles as well as airy blouses with smocked embroidery express femininity. Moderate barrel, flared and wide-leg trousers, along with culottes, define current shapes. Midi and maxi skirts appear pleated or flared. Tailoring is interpreted in both softer and more classically structured ways.

Credits: Marc Cain

With the right accessories, many looks can be effortlessly translated from day to evening. High heels, simple leather loafers and slingback ballerinas emphasise an elegant note. Styling accents include silk scarves tied at the waist, statement hats with pearl chains, and belts perfectly matched to the collection’s colour themes.

Marc Cain Sports

Marc Cain Sports for Spring/Summer 2027 is characterised by a sense of lightness that feels elegant and effortlessly modern. The signature sportswear character remains unmistakable while being reinterpreted in a fresh way.

The colour palette moves between soft natural and earthy tones, complemented by gentle, harmonious nuances. Cream, beige and shades of brown form a calm foundation, while light blues, warm rosé tones and subtle accent colours such as pale yellow add freshness and contrast. The result is a balanced palette that feels both understated and expressive.

SS27. Credits: Marc Cain Sports

The print language is diverse and playful at the same time: humorously interpreted motifs meet animal- inspired designs, reimagined in different facets and scales. In addition, graphic elements, typography, checks and stripes come to the fore and are especially highlighted in pattern mixes. Delicate gradients unite the tonal variations of the theme and act as perfect colour connectors.

Relaxedness is paramount in the silhouettes. Voluminous shapes, O-form silhouettes and fluid lines sit alongside clean, sporty cuts, creating an effortless mix of comfort and structure. Layered looks, modern preppy elements and functionally inspired details define the collection and offer a variety of styling options for everyday wear. Key trouser shapes include barrel legs, wide legs and moderately flared silhouettes. Long Bermuda shorts are essential as on-trend fashion pieces.

Credits: Marc Cain Sports

Also easy to combine are extra-wide shirt blouses with refined sleeve solutions or drawstring details. Midi- length balloon or A-line skirts pair well with sporty blazers or oversized bomber jackets. Reversible parkas and barn jackets further demonstrate versatility. Additional design features include drawstrings, cord ties, cargo elements and utility details.

Credits: Marc Cain Sports

Denim remains indispensable, whether used for jeans, shirts or jackets, printed or adorned with statement studs. Scuba jersey, airy alpaca-wool blends and comfortable cotton qualities facilitate seasonal transitions. Distinctive knitwear from Bodelshausen underlines the brand’s expertise in knitted garments.

The yoga capsule collection presents a relaxed side, designed both for training and everyday wear. This line stands out not only through materials and cuts focused on maximum comfort, but also through a warm colour palette and matching yoga essentials.

Credits: Marc Cain Sports

Accessories complete the outfits in a sporty way. Key pieces include bowling bags with charms, caps, and triangular scarves in knit or faux leather. Trainers come with glossy effects or in retro designs.