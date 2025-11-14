Marc Cain Highlights Collections FW25

“Echo of Now” is the collection theme for Fall/Winter 2026. The collection creates pieces to remember – designs that transcend the moment and leave a trace, like notes lingering in the air after the final chord. Each piece tells its own story through unique prints and vibrant colours that capture movement, light, and rhythm.

The new season begins with a fresh, energetic lime green, grounded by timeless navy blue and ecru. On trend are warm chocolate brown and muted butter yellow, complemented by a cool mint tone. Monochrome outfits showcase each hue in striking fashion. Burgundy remains a key accent but gains a new twist paired with lilac. Stone shades and black provide a neutral frame.

One of the sources of inspiration is the animal world – the classic leopard print appears in irregular spots, various sizes, and diverse backgrounds. Romantic florals range from minimal to maximal scale, capturing the fleeting beauty of autumn. An abstract paisley motif unites the theme’s colour palette, appearing as both all-over and panneaux prints. Alongside, bold geometric designs with sharp lines add an industrial touch. Checks are also key, looking most contemporary when styled with stay black jeans, or leather pants.

The materials are as diverse as the styles. Light bouclé knits are perfect companions for the changing seasons. Especially relevant for Bodelshausen knitwear are innovative yarn blends combining natural and synthetic fibres for greater stability and unique textures. Elaborate jacquards demonstrate the brand’s knitting expertise. Premium quality comes through in wool, silk, cashmere, mohair, and alpaca, while textural cotton yarns play a strong role transitioning into autumn. A luxurious appeal emanates from fine goat suede, lamb nappa leather, and satin finishes. Shimmering lurex brings a touch of shine and everyday glamour. Denim appears in darker tones with a more refined look. And for fashion pieces with a sense of fun, colourful faux fur is a must.

Skirts take centre stage this season, whether mini or midi. Their versatility makes them prized styling partners. Wide-leg pants remain current, joined by mom-, O-shapes, and flared legs. Belts draw attention to the waist, significantly reshaping the silhouette. Lacquered short trench coats and reversible double-face coats are also key players. Feminine touches come through in ruffles and lace – contrasted by the influence of the 1980s and subtle punk elements, seen in strong shoulder accents, chain details, and piercing-inspired buttons.

Patent leather in the iconic leopard design appears on baguette bags and pointed kitten-heel boots. Tonal fringes are a trendy detail across bags of various sizes. Boots and ankle boots come in square-toe or pointed styles, while chunky loafers add effortless cool. Silk scarves featuring the collection’s prints complete the accessories portfolio.