Marc Cain highlights: Spring/Summer 2026

Marc Cain Sports

The Spring/Summer 2026 collection theme, “A Quiet Rebellion”, is expressed through clean lines, cool silhouettes, and thoughtful detailing. The new season launches with fresh energy and the unmistakable Marc Cain Sports signature.

Soft beige tones are paired with accents of off-white and black, while the trend shade butter yellow still takes centre stage. A bold cherry red combined with cool grey introduces new visual appeal. Camel and sky blue complement each other, while a deep Wimbledon green provides a refreshing contrast.

The print story draws inspiration from the animal kingdom, with abstract tiger and leopard designs leading the way. Stripes and a deconstructed lettering print serve as vibrant visual connectors. The looks are playfully enhanced by whimsical motifs featuring matcha or cherry themes. On closer inspection, a classic argyle pattern reveals itself to be a charming heart print.

Techno and scuba jersey are essential for relaxed tailoring and serve as the perfect canvas for striking prints. Refined sweat fabrics impress with their soft, tactile quality. Alpaca wool blends and cotton yarns knitted in Bodelshausen are also key materials for this season’s knitwear.

When it comes to this season’s pants, O-shapes and wide-leg cuts have cemented their place, joined by mom jeans. Dresses and skirts offer stylish alternatives, typically in mini or midi lengths. Sweater vests and college-style cardigans evolve the cool preppy look in updated colours and cuts. Heritage meets sportiness with new retro-inspired tracksuits. Cropped waistcoats layered over oversized shirts add a casual flair. Overshirts remain highly popular due to their versatility. Reversible jackets shine as true all-rounders, whether worn in solid colours or bold animal prints. Stretch lace gives polo dresses and shirts a very feminine twist. A rain parka with bonded seams impresses with both its functionality and its contemporary cut. Unique jacquard knits feature on slim skirts, cropped jumpers and figure-hugging dresses. Signature elements include drawstrings, printed piping, lacquered press studs with logo embossing, and grosgrain side stripes.

Marc Cain Collections

“A Quiet Rebellion” is the theme for the Spring/ Summer 2026 collection. The new season embraces restraint and the elegance of understatement – a calm counterpoint to an era often dominated by noise and speed.

New neutrals in soft powdery tones such as taupe, peach beige, and magnolia blend effortlessly. Black and off-white appear either as accents or in strong standalone looks. A bold rust red makes a striking colour statement, while indigo grey and dark blue denim add depth. A burst of colour comes from fresh limonella yellow, soft pink and radiant jade green. Prints are a key element throughout and are seamlessly integrated into the overall aesthetic. A placed bandana-style print and diamond motif act as colour bridges inspired by the Americana trend. Large- scale florals evoke a sense of femininity and refined elegance. The playful stamps print captures a longing for travel and faraway places, while a colourful confetti print celebrates spring – with guaranteed positive vibes. Spring-inspired "Knitted in Germany" knitwear impresses with premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship. Cotton, lightweight cashmere, virgin wool and alpaca are perfect for transitional pieces. In the knitwear segment, subtle glamour is introduced through knitted-in micro-sequins. Fine knits and striking jacquard patterns are garnering increasing attention. For lighter styles, fluid viscose and high-quality silk blends are indispensable. Leather is making a big comeback across various product groups, whether in soft suede or smooth finishes.

Denim takes centre stage as a high trend: O-shape pants with a clean finish, laser-textured styles and cotton-viscose fabrics in a denim look provide a wide range of interpretations. Western-inspired key pieces like long fringed skirts in super-soft goat suede paired with matching leather jackets channel contemporary coolness. Tweed and bouclé suits are updated with elaborate details. The skirt plays a starring role, appearing in maxi, midi and mini lengths – whether as a pencil skirt with a slit, an A-line silhouette or a flared design. Tailoring is softened in both colour and cut, while classic feminine looks are given a subtle utility twist through patch pockets and cargo elements.

The impact of each style lies in its details and accessories. Buttons become key design elements – whether antique-finished, gold-toned, fabric-covered or oversized. Fringed bags and cowboy-style boots complete the look and underline the mix of romance and ruggedness. A defining accessory this season is the belt, drawing focus to the waist and giving blazers or dresses a more defined silhouette.

Marc Cain Glam

“Golden Nights” is a glamorous theme created especially for those end-of-year celebrations. The collection shines in opulent shades of antique gold, mystical dark violet and classic black. At its heart is a serpent-inspired print symbolising transformation and fortune, making the pieces a perfect good-luck charm for new beginnings. The print flows artistically from shimmering gold to deep violet and intense black, creating a mystical gradient of colour.

“Golden Nights” offers a fresh take on classic partywear – with a playful twist of innovation. Crafted from luxurious fabrics, the pieces glow and move fluidly in the night’s light, ensuring an unforgettable entrance at any soirée. Silhouettes range from dramatic gowns with flowing lines to figure-hugging looks that highlight personal style.

Tailored suits with sharp, clean lines take centre stage, radiating confidence and elegance. Bold metallic sequins are reimagined in an innovative digitally printed snake motif, catching the light with every movement. The look is completed with crystalised metallic shoes and striking bags. Playful yet refined, crystal-encrusted snake brooches add a final touch of charm – plus a touch of extra luck.