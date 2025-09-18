Marc Cain presents the knitwear highlight of the summer

Marc Cain's new summery ajour knitwear combines airy lightness with trendy cut-outs, which are currently making a comeback. Subtle, stylishly placed cut-outs add delicate accents and make the dress a real eye-catcher for the 2026 season.

The new knitwear highlight is ‘Knitted in Germany’, manufactured at the headquarters in Bodelshausen and also bears the ‘Rethink Together’ sustainability label. Made from organic cotton and a fine viscose lurex yarn, the dress is tonally lined and finished to a particularly high standard.

The cut is cleverly designed – the top is sewn to the skirt at the front, while the cut-outs at the sides and back create a modern, light look. An elasticated waistband in the skirt ensures a perfect fit. A tonal satin stripe along the side seams adds an elegant touch to the design.

SS26. Credits: Marc Cain

The simple silhouette with sophisticated details makes the dress a versatile summer essential – perfect for special occasions. The knitwear series also includes a matching shirt and shorts. Available from March 2026 in the online shop and in stores.