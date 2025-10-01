Marc Jacobs and A.P.C. Introduce Fall 2025 Collaboration Rooted in 1980s Heritage and Collegiate Style

Launching on October 2, Marc Jacobs and A.P.C. debut a 26-piece capsule collection that celebrates the brands’ shared 1980s roots and distinct cultural perspectives. The collaboration reinterprets collegiate style with layered fabrics, precise detailing, and archival references from Paris and New York. Rooted in a friendship that began in the 1990s, this collaboration reflects the natural connection between Marc Jacobs and Jean Touitou and the creative worlds they have each built.

The collection unites two “universities” of style, with Marc Jacobs and A.P.C. crests featured on key pieces and signature embroidery and embossing appearing throughout, including a varsity jacket in wool and cowhide and dual-branded jerseys. Men’s and women’s essentials range from denim jeans (“THE JEAN”), miniskirts (“THE SKIRT”), and a slightly baggy striped shirt (“THE SHIRT”) to Marc Jacobs’ Tote Bag and a collector’s edition of A.P.C.’s Demi-Lune.

Orange accents appear throughout, on logos, a canvas jacket collar, and the stripes of a fleece polo, referencing Marc Jacobs’ 1980s Paris “Carte Orange” transit pass and Jean Touitou’s Sorbonne student card featured on a T-shirt. Roman Empire–style buttons bearing the designers’ profiles appear on jeans and penny loafers, blending heritage craftsmanship with playful design.

Shot by Nick Newbold and styled by Alastair McKimm, the campaign highlights the collection’s balance of precision, heritage, and cultural storytelling.

The Marc Jacobs x A.P.C. capsule collection, priced from $100 to $1,295, is available today at Marc Jacobs boutiques, A.P.C. stores, and online at marcjacobs.com and apc.fr.